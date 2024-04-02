Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on making a move for out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

Newcastle Interested In Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale, who has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, is reportedly subject to transfer interest from Newcastle United ahead of the upcoming summer window.

The Magpies have held an interest in the England shot-stopper in the past, and this attraction is now claimed to have been reignited as Ramsdale is keen play regular Premier League football once again.

Despite impressing during his time as first choice goalkeeper last season, Mikel Arteta opted to sign David Raya from Brentford in the summer, whom Ramsdale has played second-fiddle to ever since.

With Raya’s deal set to become a permanent one at the end of the season, it is believed that Ramsdale will now assess his options ahead of the summer transfer window and the European Championship. Newcastle, among others, are being touted by the Daily Mail as a potential destination if the Gunners were to sanction an exit.

Eddie Howe is said to be a huge admirer of the 25-year-old after working with him at Bournemouth. Howe signed the stopper from boyhood club Sheffield United for around £800,000 in 2017, before the four-time England international returned to the Blades after a successful three years for a stunning £18.5million.

Newcastle’s interest in Ramsdale comes amid their hunt for a younger option in between the sticks as they plan the next phase of their recruitment for the future.

Martin Dubravka, 35, is their current number one, while Nick Pope, 32, is set to return at the end of April after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder suffered against Manchester United back in December.

It is currently unknown what Arsenal’s asking price for Ramsdale is, however they are likely to hold out for close to the £30million paid for him back in 2021, with his current contract running until the summer of 2026.

Could Ramsdale Start for England At Euro 2024?

Despite playing just two games for the Gunners since the start of 2024, Gareth Southgate remained loyal to Ramsdale and selected him in the latest England squad for their friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Jordan Pickford, who has been the Three Lions’ number one for the majority of Southgate’s tenure as manager, started both matches as the Arsenal number two took his place on the bench on both occasions.

Southgate has highlighted the importance of regular gametime for his players heading into Euro 2024, which leaves Ramsdale unlikely to feature in Germany given his current situation.

He could, as well, be excluded from the squad altogether if Pope and Sam Johnstone are fully fit in time for the tournament, whilst the emerging James Trafford also poses a threat to his position in the final 23.

A move in the summer would almost certainly be required to maintain his position in Southgate’s squad going forward, and if he manages to secure consistent Premier League gametime once more, he could potentially eye a position in the starting XI in the lead up to the 2026 World Cup in North America.