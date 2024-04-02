Soccer

Newcastle United Rekindle Interest In Out-Of-Favour Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Author image
Cai Parry
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Newcastle Arsenal Ramsdale
Newcastle Arsenal Ramsdale

Eddie Howe and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on making a move for out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale this summer.

Newcastle Interested In Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale, who has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, is reportedly subject to transfer interest from Newcastle United ahead of the upcoming summer window.

The Magpies have held an interest in the England shot-stopper in the past, and this attraction is now claimed to have been reignited as Ramsdale is keen play regular Premier League football once again.

Despite impressing during his time as first choice goalkeeper last season, Mikel Arteta opted to sign David Raya from Brentford in the summer, whom Ramsdale has played second-fiddle to ever since.

With Raya’s deal set to become a permanent one at the end of the season, it is believed that Ramsdale will now assess his options ahead of the summer transfer window and the European Championship. Newcastle, among others, are being touted  by the Daily Mail as a potential destination if the Gunners were to sanction an exit.

Eddie Howe is said to be a huge admirer of the 25-year-old after working with him at Bournemouth. Howe signed the stopper from boyhood club Sheffield United for around £800,000 in 2017, before the four-time England international returned to the Blades after a successful three years for a stunning £18.5million.

Newcastle’s interest in Ramsdale comes amid their hunt for a younger option in between the sticks as they plan the next phase of their recruitment for the future.

Martin Dubravka, 35, is their current number one, while Nick Pope, 32, is set to return at the end of April after undergoing surgery on a dislocated shoulder suffered against Manchester United back in December.

It is currently unknown what Arsenal’s asking price for Ramsdale is, however they are likely to hold out for close to the £30million paid for him back in 2021, with his current contract running until the summer of 2026.

Could Ramsdale Start for England At Euro 2024?

Despite playing just two games for the Gunners since the start of 2024, Gareth Southgate remained loyal to Ramsdale and selected him in the latest England squad for their friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Jordan Pickford, who has been the Three Lions’ number one for the majority of Southgate’s tenure as manager, started both matches as the Arsenal number two took his place on the bench on both occasions.

Southgate has highlighted the importance of regular gametime for his players heading into Euro 2024, which leaves Ramsdale unlikely to feature in Germany given his current situation.

He could, as well, be excluded from the squad altogether if Pope and Sam Johnstone are fully fit in time for the tournament, whilst the emerging James Trafford also poses a threat to his position in the final 23.

A move in the summer would almost certainly be required to maintain his position in Southgate’s squad going forward, and if he manages to secure consistent Premier League gametime once more, he could potentially eye a position in the starting XI in the lead up to the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Cai Parry

Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry
Author Image

Cai Parry

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Cai Parry is a sports writer who holds a degree in Football Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Derby. Cai has been published by both Nottingham Forest FC and Burton Albion FC, working closely with their under-21, under-19, and women's sides, mainly providing matchday content such as match reports and interviews. As well, Cai has experience working in social media with the Football Association of Wales, where he worked on a freelance basis. He also has experience as an accredited writer in the JD Cymru Premier for both Y Clwb Pêl-Droed and welshfootie, where he has produced matchday content as an on location reporter since the 2019/20 season.
View All Posts By Cai Parry

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah
Soccer

LATEST Gary Neville Names Liverpool Player He Would Love To Bring To Manchester United And It Is Not Mohamed Salah

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024
Manchester United vs Chelsea Prediction
Soccer
“They’ve been lucky, right from the start” – Chris Sutton Makes Bold Prediction For Chelsea Vs. Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to beat Manchester United in their upcoming Premier League meeting. The pundit believes the game will finish 2-1 in the Blues’ favor,…

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Will Look To Beat Liverpool And Arsenal In Premier League Race
Soccer
Report: Manchester City Receive Major Boost In Pursuit Of Newcastle United Ace
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024

Manchester City’s hopes of signing Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes have received a massive boost after renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed the Magpies could have to sell their talisman to…

Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Barca Have Pulled Out From Race To Sign Brazilian Wonder Kid Who’s Also Liked By Chelsea & PSG
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024
Germany 44
Soccer
Adidas Will Redesign Germany Jersey After Receiving Major Backlash Over The Appearance Of Number ’44’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024
Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez Liverpool
Soccer
5 Duos With Most Chances Created For One Another In The 2023-24 Premier League Season: Liverpool Pair Salah & Nunez Are In 2nd Place
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024
Real Madrid Legend Cristiano Ronaldo Has Been One Of The Leading Scorers In The Last Decade
Soccer
Top 5 Players Who Played The Most Games With Cristiano Ronaldo
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 02 2024
Arrow to top