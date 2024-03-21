Since the 2023 college football season ended, one player has continued to raise his draft stock. That is DL Darius Robinson from Missouri. He just finished his fifth season with the Tigers and has entered the 2023 NFL Draft. Robinson had an impressive Senior Bowl and Combine showing.

Ahead of the draft in April, Robinson has 20 Top 30 visits scheduled. The DL could end up being a mid-to-late first-round pick based on mock drafts. Robinson recently visited with the Steelers and he’ll be on their radar. His Pro Day is this Friday. Expect to see Robinson take advantage of his opportunity to display his skills amongst NFL scouts.

What team will draft Darius Robinson in April?

#Mizzou DL Darius Robinson, whose Pro Day is Friday, recently visited the #Steelers, source said. He continues to be a player to watch after impressing at the Senior Bowl and Combine. Robinson has 20 Top 30 visits and private meetings scheduled with teams prior to the draft. pic.twitter.com/nWzI9sMCdj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 21, 2024



At six-foot-five, 285 pounds, Missouri’s Darius Robinson has the skillset and frame to be a legit first-round pick. The 22-year-old just finished his fifth season at the University of Missouri. Robinson finished with a career-high (8.5) sacks along with 14 tackles for loss in 2023. Now, Robinson is in the draft process and is patiently waiting to find out where he’ll be selected. Recently, the draft prospect met with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a pre-draft visit.

The Steelers reportedly have their eye on Robinson. Pittsburgh has the 20th pick in the 2024 Draft. Sources said the team was hoping to snag Robinson in the second round. After Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft, Robinson is going at the end of the first round. If the Steelers wanted Robinson, they might have to take him at 20. Is the team ready to take a DL in the first round when there might be other gaps that need to be filled?

Dang, did this dude owe Darius Robinson money or something? pic.twitter.com/Di0XvCZZnP — Stoney Keeley (@StoneyKeeley) March 15, 2024



Daniel Jeremiah has the Buccaneers selecting Darius Robinson with the 26th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With 20 Top 30 visits before the draft, Robinson will be busy. Teams want to meet with him one final time to see if he’s a fit for their franchise. Until then, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Missouri’s Darius Robinson.