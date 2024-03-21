NFL

Missouri’s Darius Robinson has 20 Top 30 visits with teams before the draft in April

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Darius Robinson Missouri Pic
Darius Robinson Missouri Pic

Since the 2023 college football season ended, one player has continued to raise his draft stock. That is DL Darius Robinson from Missouri. He just finished his fifth season with the Tigers and has entered the 2023 NFL Draft. Robinson had an impressive Senior Bowl and Combine showing. 

Ahead of the draft in April, Robinson has 20 Top 30 visits scheduled. The DL could end up being a mid-to-late first-round pick based on mock drafts. Robinson recently visited with the Steelers and he’ll be on their radar. His Pro Day is this Friday. Expect to see Robinson take advantage of his opportunity to display his skills amongst NFL scouts.

What team will draft Darius Robinson in April?


At six-foot-five, 285 pounds, Missouri’s Darius Robinson has the skillset and frame to be a legit first-round pick. The 22-year-old just finished his fifth season at the University of Missouri. Robinson finished with a career-high (8.5) sacks along with 14 tackles for loss in 2023. Now, Robinson is in the draft process and is patiently waiting to find out where he’ll be selected. Recently, the draft prospect met with the Pittsburgh Steelers for a pre-draft visit.

The Steelers reportedly have their eye on Robinson. Pittsburgh has the 20th pick in the 2024 Draft. Sources said the team was hoping to snag Robinson in the second round. After Daniel Jeremiah’s latest mock draft, Robinson is going at the end of the first round. If the Steelers wanted Robinson, they might have to take him at 20. Is the team ready to take a DL in the first round when there might be other gaps that need to be filled?


Daniel Jeremiah has the Buccaneers selecting Darius Robinson with the 26th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With 20 Top 30 visits before the draft, Robinson will be busy. Teams want to meet with him one final time to see if he’s a fit for their franchise. Until then, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Missouri’s Darius Robinson.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Darius Robinson Missouri Pic
NFL

LATEST Missouri’s Darius Robinson has 20 Top 30 visits with teams before the draft in April

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024
Jameis Winston Saints pic
NFL
Jameis Winston is embracing his role of being the backup QB for Cleveland in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 21 2024

Five different QBs played at least one game for the Browns in 2023. The team was hit hard with injuries and Cleveland had to adjust on the fly. Deshaun Watson,…

f26053b0 e2f8 11ee 8a5d 42094694baac
NFL
Aaron Donald Speaks On Retirement From NFL: “I’m Burnt Out”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024

One of the greatest defensive players in NFL history called it quits last week. Aaron Donald announced his retirement after ten dominant seasons with the Los Angeles Rams franchise, and…

rsz 5grfsi5z3fklzbkb2dzffuahna
NFL
3 Possible Destinations For NFL Free Agent Quarterback Ryan Tannehill
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
USATSI 19549980 ezgif.com resize
NFL
Are The Chargers Destined To Select A WR With Their 5th Overall Draft Pick?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
rsz dm 240223 nfl live xavien howard
NFL
Cornerback Xavien Howard Expresses His Desire To Play For The Houston Texans
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 20 2024
Jimmy Garoppolo Raiders pic
NFL
How many games will Jimmy Garoppolo play for the Los Angeles Rams in 2024?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 20 2024
Arrow to top