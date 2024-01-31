NFL

Michigan’s WR Roman Wilson was a standout on Day 1 of the 2024 Senior Bowl

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Roman Wilosn Michigan pic
Roman Wilosn Michigan pic

In the 2023 collegiate football season, the Michigan Wolverines went a perfect 15-0 and won the National Championship. There’s going to be a lot of turnover in Ann Arbor next season. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has left for the NFL and the Wolverines are also losing several key players to the draft. One of them is WR Roman Wilson. 

He played all four seasons of his career at Michigan and went out on top as a National Champion. While the Wolverines were a run-heavy offense, Wilson was still their top WR in 2023. It was a breakout season for Wilson and he’s been turning heads at the 2024 Senior Bowl. Wilson was a standout on Day 1 and is catching the eye of NFL scouts.

Roman Wilson is a game-changing WR who might not be picked in the first round


The 22-year-old saved his best for last and had a breakout season for the Wolverines in 2023. His 48 catches, 789 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns were all career-highs. NFL Draft sites like Pro Football Focus do not have Wilson in their top-10 WRs. That could change after his time in the Senior Bowl and his combined results. Wilson has excellent speed and is an experienced route runner. He uses those skill sets when he’s in one-on-one coverage.

We saw him make big plays all season for Michigan and he was doing the same on Day 1 of the 2024 Senior Bowl. Scouts have been able to see him play up close and that benefits Wilson greatly. There’s plenty of game tape of what he can do. However, being able to see that speed and talent in person is unmatched. Wilson was a standout player in Day 1 of the Senior Bowl and he’ll continue to make a lasting impression. NFL media members are giving comparisons to Houston’s Tank Dell who was in the Senior Bowl last season.


If Wilson can keep playing well in the Senior Bowl, his draft stock will continue to rise. Certain mock drafts do not have Wilson as a first-round pick, but that would change in the coming months. There are plenty of opportunities for Wilson to show what he’s made of and leave NFL scouts wanting to draft him. In the right system, Wilson could become a solid WR2 or WR3 as a rookie and work his way into a bigger role. We’ll have to wait and see where Wilson is drafted and if he can capitalize on what’s ahead.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Roman Wilosn Michigan pic
NFL

LATEST Michigan’s WR Roman Wilson was a standout on Day 1 of the 2024 Senior Bowl

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 31 2024
SUPER BOWL
NFL
Super Bowl LVIII: Where And When Is The Kansas City Chiefs Vs The San Francisco 49ers?
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 31 2024

It’s almost that time of the year again. Super Bowl LVIII is just around the corner as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off for the…

USATSI 22406958 168397130 lowres
NFL
Top 5 Chiefs vs 49ers Player Prop Bets For Super Bowl
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 31 2024

Ahead of the hotly anticipated Super Bowl clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, we’re taking a look at the five best player prop bets on offer….

Patrick Mahomes AFC Championship Record
NFL
Super Bowl 2024: How Many Super Bowl Back-to-Back Winners Have There Been?
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 31 2024
How Do The NFL Playoffs Work
NFL
Who Were The Last ‘Back-to-Back’ Super Bowl Winners? Can The Chiefs Follow-Up?
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 31 2024
andy reid chiefs gatorade 3
NFL
Super Bowl Gatorade Odds, Stats & Picks: Purple Favored As Winning Color
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 31 2024
vinovich
NFL
Chiefs vs 49ers Referee | Familiar Face Set To Lead The Officiating Crew At Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Jan 31 2024
Arrow to top