In the 2023 collegiate football season, the Michigan Wolverines went a perfect 15-0 and won the National Championship. There’s going to be a lot of turnover in Ann Arbor next season. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has left for the NFL and the Wolverines are also losing several key players to the draft. One of them is WR Roman Wilson.

He played all four seasons of his career at Michigan and went out on top as a National Champion. While the Wolverines were a run-heavy offense, Wilson was still their top WR in 2023. It was a breakout season for Wilson and he’s been turning heads at the 2024 Senior Bowl. Wilson was a standout on Day 1 and is catching the eye of NFL scouts.

Roman Wilson is a game-changing WR who might not be picked in the first round

Here is every one-on-one rep from Day 1 of the Senior Bowl for #Michigan WR Roman Wilson: pic.twitter.com/Bzwd9qPIG2 — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 30, 2024



The 22-year-old saved his best for last and had a breakout season for the Wolverines in 2023. His 48 catches, 789 receiving yards, and 12 touchdowns were all career-highs. NFL Draft sites like Pro Football Focus do not have Wilson in their top-10 WRs. That could change after his time in the Senior Bowl and his combined results. Wilson has excellent speed and is an experienced route runner. He uses those skill sets when he’s in one-on-one coverage.

We saw him make big plays all season for Michigan and he was doing the same on Day 1 of the 2024 Senior Bowl. Scouts have been able to see him play up close and that benefits Wilson greatly. There’s plenty of game tape of what he can do. However, being able to see that speed and talent in person is unmatched. Wilson was a standout player in Day 1 of the Senior Bowl and he’ll continue to make a lasting impression. NFL media members are giving comparisons to Houston’s Tank Dell who was in the Senior Bowl last season.

I am so IN on Michigan WR Roman Wilson as a Top-10 2024 NFL Draft WR. Wilson been roasting DBs all day out here in Mobile. Stock up 📈 pic.twitter.com/5XuGHFbbcz — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) January 30, 2024



If Wilson can keep playing well in the Senior Bowl, his draft stock will continue to rise. Certain mock drafts do not have Wilson as a first-round pick, but that would change in the coming months. There are plenty of opportunities for Wilson to show what he’s made of and leave NFL scouts wanting to draft him. In the right system, Wilson could become a solid WR2 or WR3 as a rookie and work his way into a bigger role. We’ll have to wait and see where Wilson is drafted and if he can capitalize on what’s ahead.