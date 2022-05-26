Michael Owen Champions League Final Predictions: BT Sport Pundit Predicts Convincing Liverpool Victory

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Champions League Final Tips – Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Michael Owen Champions League Final Tip

BT Sport pundit Michael Owen has declared his predictions for the Champions League final this Saturday, and he is tipping Liverpool to claim a convincing win to clinch a seventh European title. Owen, who has played for both the Reds as well as Los Blancos, is expecting Jurgen Klopp’s side to have too much quality for Madrid to handle.

The Reds are seemingly backed heavily by bookies and experts alike, and although Owen acknowledges Real’s incredible path to the final this year, he is predicting a convincing win for his former side.

Explaining his reasoning, he said:

“Madrid have just done phenomenally well to get to the final. I’m sure they believe their name is on the title what with scrapping through the group stage and then of course Chelsea was incredible how they got through that. Manchester City was just mind-blowing how they beat them as well.

“But I think Liverpool are so experienced and so good. They won’t want to get into a grind with them because I think Madrid are the ultimate team when it comes to know-how and winning close games.

“I think Liverpool are better than Madrid and they could blow them away. 3-1 or 3-0 is my prediction. I think they could beat them reasonably convincingly because they are an exceptional team at the minute and are too good for Madrid.”

It is hard to argue with Micheal Owen’s prediction given the year Liverpool have had, particularly when combined with Real Madrid’s vulnerable defence despite prevailing in incredible ties with PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City. They owe a lot to the attacking prowess of players such as this year’s top scorer Karim Benzema and exciting young wingers Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.

