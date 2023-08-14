West Ham United are keen to sign Manchester United forward Anthony Martial this summer. They have joined Italian giants Inter Milan and Turkish powerhouse Fenerbahce in the pursuit of the Frenchman.

Anthony Martial to hold talks with Manchester United

According to the Mirror, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants to offload Martial this summer. The Dutch tactician was reportedly frustrated with the Frenchman’s incessant injuries and sub-par performances last season and want to see the forward move him. Having fallen out of his coach’s favors, Martial is reportedly set to hold talks with Manchester United about his future at the club.

As per the aforementioned source, multiple clubs are interested in luring Martial away from Old Trafford. Italian giants Inter Milan have long been keeping an eye on the player, while Turkish side Fenerbahce are also interested. Now, David Moyes’ West Ham United have joined the race for the attacker.

🚨David Moyes could look to bring in Anthony Martial to bolster West Ham's attacking options. ⚒️ #WHUFC 🔴 #MUFC 🇫🇷 Fenrbahçe and Inter Milan are interested in the French player. pic.twitter.com/v1o0IugZWj — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) August 14, 2023

West Ham are short of strikers right now

West Ham United have been looking for a capable understudy to Danny Ings since losing Gianluca Scamacca to Serie A side Atalanta. The club could grow more desperate in their pursuit of a center-forward if they end up selling Michail Antonio to Saudi Arabia this summer. As per a report from Tuttomercato, West Ham United have received a handsome offer for the 33-year-old and are considering a sale.

Under David Moyes, the Hammers have looked to recruit players with prior Premier League experience. Martial, who has been with Manchester United since 2015, fits the bill perfectly. He is light-footed, knows how to keep the ball, is a good passer, and possesses enough quality to make a difference, single-handedly.

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old has been susceptible to injuries over the course of his career. As per the data from Transfermarkt, Martial has missed 75 games due to direct injuries since moving from Monaco. Add the games he missed due to poor fitness, and the number will grow significantly.

Over the last eight seasons, Martial has played 298 games for Mancunians in all competitions, scoring 88 times and claiming 53 assists. His current market valuation stands at €15 million ($16.41 million) and his Manchester United contract expires in June 2024.