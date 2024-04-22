Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has claimed Manchester United will sack Erik ten Hag in the summer. Carragher admitted he did not see how United would keep him on after the embarrassing FA Cup semi-final performance against Coventry City.

Manchester United Were Lucky To Beat Coventry City In The FA Cup Semi-Final

It looked like a walk in the park for 12-time FA Cup winners Manchester United when they drew Coventry City in the semi-finals. However, the Championship side, managed by former United star Mark Robins, refused to make the job easy for the Mancunians at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (April 21).

Instead of throwing in the towel after conceding three goals inside the first hour of the game, Coventry somehow found it in themselves to turn the game around. Goals from Ellis Simms, Callum O’Hare, and Haji Wright made it 3-3 at Wembley, pushing the game to extra time and later penalties. Manchester United star Casemiro missed the first penalty to give Coventry the lead. However, the underdogs ultimately failed to keep their calm and missed two penalty kicks to crash out of the FA Cup.

No player except for Rasmus Hojlund, who scored United’s decisive penalty, celebrated the win. Carragher believes it is perfectly fine for them not to make a big deal of the underwhelming victory.

Jamie Carragher Backs Man Utd To Sack Erik ten Hag In The Summer

Discussing the game on Sky Sports, Carragher said the FA Cup semi-final might have cost Ten Hag his job, as he did not see any way back for the Dutch manager.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

“We were watching at the end there and Mark Robins famously kept a Manchester United manager [Sir Alex Ferguson] in a job. I think that result there has cost a United manager his job. I don’t see how he stays, I don’t.

“Performance after performance. And I would imagine that dressing room is probably the most embarrassed dressing room you could probably remember of a team that’s won. They’re probably all just sitting there looking at each other. It’s a good job they didn’t celebrate.”

He concluded by adding:

“If you were at the top at Manchester United, what is it about the situation watching this team, the manager and his personality that would be making you think he’s taking us forward next season?”

After beating Coventry, Manchester United will have to overcome reigning champions Manchester City in the final. Wembley will host the FA Cup decider on May 25.