Twelve-time FA Cup winners Manchester United traveled to Wembley Stadium for their semi-final meeting with Championship side Coventry City on Sunday afternoon (April 21). On paper, it looked like a shoo-in for the Premier League giants, who were playing to become the first-ever team to reach 22 FA Cup finals. But a valiant Coventry refused to bow down without a fight.

They sensationally came from 3-0 down to force extra time and then penalties, but Lady Luck ultimately sided with Erik ten Hag and his boys. The Red Devils won 4-2 on penalties to set up a date with noisy neighbors Manchester City — who beat Chelsea on Saturday — in the FA Cup final on May 25.

Coventry City Show Unmatched Resilience To Level Score Against Manchester United

Manchester United enjoyed a bright start to the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. They moved the ball around with intent and eventually put their noses in front in the 23rd minute. Diogo Dalot got an excellent offload from Alejandro Garnacho before sending a low cross toward the far post. Scott McTominay arrived like a bullet train in the vicinity to send the delivery into the back of the net.

Just before the break, United went two goals to the good, thanks to Harry Maguire’s fine header. Bruno Fernandes also deserves a special shoutout for swinging an inch-perfect cross into the box.

After assisting United’s second goal, the Portuguese got on the scoresheet himself in the 58th minute. The attacking midfielder reacted superbly to latch on to the loose ball inside the box and then found the back of the net with the help of a deflection.

Most teams would have thrown in the towel after going 3-0 down, but Coventry City refused to tuck their tails in. Ellis Simms scored from a superb half-volley in the 71st minute before setting up Callum O’Hara eight minutes later. Then, in stoppage time, Aaron Wan-Bissaka handled the ball inside the Manchester United box, and the referee awarded a penalty. Under insurmountable pressure, Haji Wright dispatched a superb penalty, sending Andre Onana the wrong way and bulging the right side of the United net.

Heartbreak For Underdogs In The Shootout

Having lost their three-goal cushion, Manchester United completely lost their bearings in extra time. The heavyweights created a couple of chances, but it was Coventry who got close to finding the winner. In the dying embers of the game, Mark Robins’ Coventry found the back of the net through Victor Torp but a tight offside call saved United’s blushes.

Penalties commenced at the end of extra time, and Casemiro dispatched an awful kick to give Coventry the advantage. Wright gave Coventry a 1-0 lead before Diogo Dalot equalized. Torp also found the back of the net from the spot, but his effort was equaled by Christian Eriksen.

Coventry’s next two penalties decided the FA Cup semi-final, as both O’Hare and Ben Sheaf failed to convert, with the former finding the keeper and the latter skying his effort. After Bruno Fernandes equalized for United, Rasmus Hojlund scored the winning penalty to send the Mancunians through to the FA Cup final.