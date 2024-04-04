Manchester City’s versatile attacker Phil Foden is one of the most sought-after soccer players in the world. The England international is an excellent marksman, can create chances at will, can dictate tempo with short and crisp passes, and, most impressively, does not lose his cool even for a second. The 23-year-old’s calculative head has helped him greatly outside the rectangle as well.

Unlike many young soccer players who spend extravagantly without a care in the world, Foden is working on securing his future. According to The Sun, the Manchester City ace works closely with many top-tier brands, including Nike and Hugo Boss, and has so far raked in around £4.4 million ($5.57 million) from off-pitch earnings. The estimates are based on the accounts filed for Rondog Sports Ltd, which handles Foden’s image rights.

Manchester City Star Phil Foden’s Off-Pitch Earnings Revealed

Being one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted players, Foden earns a handsome £200,000-a-week ($253,200-a-week) at Manchester City. However, it is not his only source of income. As per the Sun, he makes an additional £117,000 ($148,122) per month through brand collaborations.

Foden has a lucrative deal with sportswear brand Nike. As part of the contract, the winger wears custom-made Phantom GX SE cleats for Manchester City and England. The U17 FIFA World Cup winner also promotes sports wearable brand Stat Sports and tech giants TCL Mobile.

Additionally, since Foden has over 10 million followers on Instagram, he can use his worldwide reach to boost his bank balance. As per SpeakRJ (via The Daily Mail), Foden makes between £2,500 ($3,165) and £24,000 ($30,384) for a single sponsored post on Instagram. Jewellery brand ‘Cernucci’ has been regularly availing Foden’s services to promote themselves on Instagram.

As a perk of being a top soccer player, Foden earns a sizable fee from shirt sales. The big players get a cut when their name, signature, jersey number, or any other likenesses are sold by the club, and the Manchester City maverick is no exception. He has also set up PF Property Holdings, which paid for a £180,000 ($227,880) house in Stockport in 2023.

Phil Foden’s Son Is Also Making A Name For Himself

Phil Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke’s four-year-old son Ronnie has also entered the modeling scene. According to The Daily Mail, he signed a mega deal with a fashion brand in 2023. He has since been modeling for clothing brands Flannels, Little Bird, and The Couture Club, promoting them via his 3.8-million-strong Instagram channel.

Ronnie, who is under Propel Talent Group’s umbrella, also has a talent manager. They line up worthy brand collaborations for Ronnie’s Insta handle, which is managed by Foden and Cooke.