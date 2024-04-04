Soccer

Report: Manchester City Star Phil Foden’s Off-Pitch Earnings Have Crossed $5.5 Million

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Phil Foden Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In The World
Phil Foden Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In The World

Manchester City’s versatile attacker Phil Foden is one of the most sought-after soccer players in the world. The England international is an excellent marksman, can create chances at will, can dictate tempo with short and crisp passes, and, most impressively, does not lose his cool even for a second. The 23-year-old’s calculative head has helped him greatly outside the rectangle as well.

Unlike many young soccer players who spend extravagantly without a care in the world, Foden is working on securing his future. According to The Sun, the Manchester City ace works closely with many top-tier brands, including Nike and Hugo Boss, and has so far raked in around £4.4 million ($5.57 million) from off-pitch earnings. The estimates are based on the accounts filed for Rondog Sports Ltd, which handles Foden’s image rights.

Manchester City Star Phil Foden’s Off-Pitch Earnings Revealed

Being one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted players, Foden earns a handsome £200,000-a-week ($253,200-a-week) at Manchester City. However, it is not his only source of income. As per the Sun, he makes an additional £117,000 ($148,122) per month through brand collaborations.

Foden has a lucrative deal with sportswear brand Nike. As part of the contract, the winger wears custom-made Phantom GX SE cleats for Manchester City and England. The U17 FIFA World Cup winner also promotes sports wearable brand Stat Sports and tech giants TCL Mobile.

Additionally, since Foden has over 10 million followers on Instagram, he can use his worldwide reach to boost his bank balance. As per SpeakRJ (via The Daily Mail), Foden makes between £2,500 ($3,165) and £24,000 ($30,384) for a single sponsored post on Instagram. Jewellery brand ‘Cernucci’ has been regularly availing Foden’s services to promote themselves on Instagram.

As a perk of being a top soccer player, Foden earns a sizable fee from shirt sales. The big players get a cut when their name, signature, jersey number, or any other likenesses are sold by the club, and the Manchester City maverick is no exception. He has also set up PF Property Holdings, which paid for a £180,000 ($227,880) house in Stockport in 2023.

Phil Foden’s Son Is Also Making A Name For Himself

Phil Foden and his partner Rebecca Cooke’s four-year-old son Ronnie has also entered the modeling scene. According to The Daily Mail, he signed a mega deal with a fashion brand in 2023. He has since been modeling for clothing brands Flannels, Little Bird, and The Couture Club, promoting them via his 3.8-million-strong Instagram channel.

Ronnie, who is under Propel Talent Group’s umbrella, also has a talent manager. They line up worthy brand collaborations for Ronnie’s Insta handle, which is managed by Foden and Cooke.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Phil Foden Is One Of The Most Valuable Players In The World
Soccer

LATEST Report: Manchester City Star Phil Foden’s Off-Pitch Earnings Have Crossed $5.5 Million

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 04 2024
Pep Guardiola Manchester City Premier League
Soccer
“We have to show up and do our job” – Pep Guardiola Optimistic Of Manchester City’s Chances In The Premier League Race Against Liverpool & Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 04 2024

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he sees Liverpool and Arsenal dropping points over the next eight games in the Premier League, urging his players to pounce on the…

Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Manager News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Andoni Iraola Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 04 2024

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has given his verdict on rumors linking Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola with a switch to Barcelona. The Italian journalist does not believe there is anything between…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Recently-Recovered Real Madrid Star Will Have A Role To Play Against Manchester City
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 04 2024
Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand
Soccer
Red Devils Legend Rio Ferdinand Makes Hopeful Prediction For Manchester United vs Liverpool
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 04 2024
Mason Mount Chelsea ANd Manchester United
Soccer
Top 7 Players Who Have Played For Both Chelsea & Manchester United
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 04 2024
Lionel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer
CONCACAF Champions Cup: Messi-Less Inter Miami Lose 2-1 To Monterrey In Quarter-Final 1st Leg
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Apr 04 2024
Arrow to top