Reigning English champions Manchester City welcomed Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 27 clash on Sunday afternoon (March 3). The Red Devils, who had narrowly escaped an FA Cup embarrassment against Nottingham Forest in their previous outing, made life difficult for the hosts. But a much-improved second-half performance from the Cityzens buoyed them to a remarkable comeback victory over their bitter rivals.

Marcus Rashford Stuns & Erling Haaland Shocks In First Half

Very few gave the sixth-placed Manchester United a chance to upset the second-placed championship contenders Manchester City. But thanks to Marcus Rashford, they got an excellent chance of upsetting the prediction. Eight minutes into the game, Bruno Fernandes brought down Andre Onana’s long ball and played it back to an onrushing Rashford. The Englishman went for goal with a first-time, piledriver of a strike from 25 yards out, sending the ball crashing under the crossbar and into the back of the net. Manchester City were shell-shocked by the goal, but they did not waste time standing on ceremony. They immediately put bodies forward and put the pressure back on United.

In the 19th minute, Kevin De Bruyne picked out an unmarked Phil Foden. The England international only had Onana to beat, but he somehow fluffed his effort and sent it straight at him. In the 33rd minute, Casemiro failed to clear Jeremy Doku’s deflected effort inside the box, leading to an opportunity for one of the deadliest strikers in the world, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian, however, failed to keep his composure and headed it well over the bar.

The miss was poor, but it was nothing in comparison to the uncharacteristic howler Haaland produced in the 45th minute. At the far post, Foden superbly headed Rodri’s cross toward Haaland, who was lurking just inches away from Onana’s goal. Instead of just poking it in with his head, the No. 9 attempted to tap it in with his left foot. The touch proved to be shambolic, as it took the ball well over the bar from point-blank range.

Phil Foden Inspires Manchester City To A Comeback Victory Over Manchester United

After a frustrating first half, City returned with a vengeance in the second 45. And after 11 minutes of sustained pressure, City got themselves on level terms, courtesy of a stunner from their standout performer Foden. Cutting in from the right flank, the versatile forward engineered a bit of room and went for goal with an outside-the-box missile. The ball swerved its way into the top left corner of Onana’s goal.

In the 80th minute, Foded scored another, completing the Manchester City turnaround. Playing a one-two with substitute Julian Alvarez, Foden made inroads into the Manchester United box and sent his low shot into the bottom-right corner.

City officially put the game to bed in the first minute of added time, with Haaland making amends for his first-half horror show. Receiving the ball from Rodri on the right side of United’s goal, the 23-year-old set himself up with a touch before arrowing a left-footed finish into the bottom-left corner.

Foden, who completed 79 passes (95% accuracy), created two chances, delivered four accurate long balls, and drew a match-high four fouls in addition to scoring a decisive brace, took home the Player of the Match award on Sunday.