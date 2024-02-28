Soccer

FA Cup Fifth Round: Erling Haaland Delivers 5-Star Performance To Take Manchester City To Mega Win Over Luton Town

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
3 min read
Erling Haaland Scores 5 Goals In Manchester City Win
Erling Haaland Scores 5 Goals In Manchester City Win

FA Cup holders Manchester City claimed an emphatic 6-2 victory over Luton Town in their Fifth-Round meeting at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night (February 27). Erling Haaland was the star of the routing, scoring a staggering five times before coming off the field in the 77th minute.

The Erling Haaland Show At Luton Town

Following a record-breaking debut campaign for Manchester City in 2022-23, Haaland has firmly established himself as one of the best players in the world. However, delivering week in and week out under the weight of expectations is no cakewalk, even for a player with Haaland’s abilities.

Having returned from injury in mid-January, Haaland had scored only thrice in seven appearances leading up to Tuesday’s encounter against Luton Town. Playing his first FA Cup game of the 2023-24 season, the Norwegian needed to produce something special to shake off the rigidness.

Haaland hit the ground running at Kenilworth Road, scoring his first goal just three minutes into the game. Kevin De Bruyne cut the ball back for Haaland inside the area, and while it was a little behind the striker, he stretched to direct it into the top-left corner.

Fifteen minutes later, the combination once again paid dividends, with Haaland getting on the end of De Bruyne’s through ball and smashing it down the center of the goal. Five minutes before the break, Haaland completed his hat-trick, latching on to De Bruyne’s inch-perfect pass and applying a lobbed finish to beat Tim Krul and send the ball into the back of the net.

Luton Town pulled two goals back by the 52nd-minute mark, but luckily for Manchester City, Haaland and De Bruyne were not done just yet. The Belgian claimed his fourth assist of the night in the 55th minute, dashing down the right flank and offloading the ball to Haaland, who was lurking inside the box to tap home.

Three minutes later, Haaland bagged his fifth and final goal of the night, benefitting from Bernardo Silva’s creativity. Receiving the ball from the Portuguese on the left side of the box, the 23-year-old buried it with a low finish.

Jordan Clark And Ross Barkley Were Excellent Against Manchester City

It is almost impossible to look beyond Haaland’s five-goal haul and De Bruyne’s flurry of four assists, but it would be unjust not to give Jordan Clark and Ross Barkley due credit for the shift they put in. Playing against the mighty Manchester City, Clark and Barkley combined for two excellent goals.

In the 45th minute, Barkley showed superb skill to flick the ball over Silva’s head on the edge of the area. However, City players rushed in to support the Portuguese and crowded the Englishman out. Realizing the window was closing, he played it back to Clark, who superbly found the top-right corner with a 25-yard screamer.

Seven minutes into the second half, Luton made it 3-2, owing to the unstoppable Barkley-Clark partnership. Intercepting a loose pass from Stefan Ortega, Barkley initially had a go at goal, but Mateo Kovacic blocked his shot. Latching on to the rebound, the former Everton man sent Clark on goal with a chipped through ball, and the 30-year-old found the back of the net with a great volley.

It ultimately counted for naught, but Luton have every right to be proud of their performance against the Cityzens.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

