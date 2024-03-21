After multiple heartbreaks, Real Madrid are on their way to fulfilling one of their long-time wishes. They are inches away from signing arguably the best player in the world, Kylian Mbappe. As per all the top journalists across the globe, the Frenchman only wants to sign for Los Blancos when his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract expires on June 30, and his camp is currently knee-deep in negotiations with the Madrid club. Some optimistic reporters believe they have already signed the deal and the announcement is on hold due to the clubs’ UEFA Champions League commitments.

Mbappe, whose current market valuation stands at a whopping €180 million ($196.8 million), will reportedly receive a $150 million+ signing bonus when he joins as a free agent. He would also be one of the club’s highest earners and might waltz into the starting XI when fit.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner is guaranteed to improve Madrid’s attack, but his arrival would instigate a major reshuffling in tactics. We believe three players would be majorly affected by the switch, starting with Real Madrid’s golden boy Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham

Bellingham has been playing at the top of Carlo Ancelotti’s midfield diamond this season. Enjoying unchecked positional freedom, the England international has produced stellar performances game after game, week after week, emerging as the team’s leading scorer. Traditionally a central midfielder, Bellingham has scored 20 goals and provided nine assists in 31 games in all competitions.

Bellingham has regularly barged into the box this season, operating as an auxiliary forward. However, when Mbappe arrives, Bellingham is unlikely to have the same freedom. Ancelotti could drop him down to central midfield to make room up top, which could take a massive toll on his goal tally.

Rodrygo

Brazilian winger Rodrygo has regularly featured in Ancelotti’s XI this season, often leading the attack alongside teammate and compatriot Vinicius Jr. However, his performances have not been up to the mark. Although he has done an excellent job at linking up with teammates, his finishing has been sub-par. In 41 outings, he has only scored 13 times, which is considerably below expectations. Mbappe’s arrival would not only push him to pull up his socks but could also cause him to drop down to the bench.

With Joselu impressing in his loan spell, Madrid could make his stay permanent at the end of the season. So, against teams that are strong in duels, Ancelotti could opt for a traditional 4-3-3 formation, with Joselu operating as the center-forward and Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe flanking him. Alternatively, Federico Valverde could also dethrone him, as he has repeatedly proven his usefulness as a right-winger.

Vinicius Jr.

Last but not least, Vinicius Jr. could also find himself in a tough spot if Mbappe arrives in the summer. The 24-year-old left-winger loves to hug the touchline before cutting in sharply and having a go at goal. Unfortunately, Mbappe also prefers to operate down the left flank and cut into the box. In fact, the France skipper has been vocal about his preference to play on the left, expressing reluctance to operate down the middle.

Of course, Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe can easily work together and tear the opposition apart without getting in each other’s way. But if fans are expecting Mbappe to fill the hole Karim Benzema left behind, they could be in for a rude awakening.