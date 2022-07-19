Lucky 15 Tips Today | Paul Kelly’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 19th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Tuesday 19th July, as Paul Kelly gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings today at Musselburgh and Ballinrobe.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

REPUTATION @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 3.00 Musselburgh



This Ruth Carr trained 9-year-old has shown some stellar form in recent months, with a second and two third place finishes in his last three racing starts. Runs off top weight but is more than capable of handling it and winning for the first time since April 2019. Reputation should go well here today.

CITY WANDERER @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 5.15 Musselburgh



This 6-year-old gelding comes here fresh of the back of a win last time out, which also happened to be around this track over the same distance. City Wanderer won at a huge price of 20/1 last time, and faces the some of the same horses from last time, hooping to bet them yet again.

LIEUTENANT HIGHWAY @ 13/8 with Bet UK – 6.00 Ballinrobe



Lieutenant Highway for Irish trainer Gordon Elliott with jockey Jack Kennedy on board this evening, the 5-year-old aims to make it a hat-trick of wins. First time running at Ballinrobe but has won at other Irish racecourses such as Downpatrick and Clonmel. rip suits him too.

ISLAND MAHEE @ 13/8 with Bet UK – 6.30 Ballinrobe

Boasts arguably the best form in the field, coming on fresh off the back of a third, two seconds and a win in her last four starts. This 8-year-old mare won handily at Cartmel last time and if she replicates that again, there is no reason why Island Mahee can’t make it back-to-back wins.

Back today's Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 80/1

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

