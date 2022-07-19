Lucky 15 Tips Today | Paul Kelly’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 19th July

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Tuesday 19th July, as Paul Kelly gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings today at Musselburgh and Ballinrobe.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.
Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 80/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the Bet UK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).
Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets
REPUTATION @ 11/4 with Bet UK – 3.00 Musselburgh
This Ruth Carr trained 9-year-old has shown some stellar form in recent months, with a second and two third place finishes in his last three racing starts. Runs off top weight but is more than capable of handling it and winning for the first time since April 2019. Reputation should go well here today.
CITY WANDERER @ 9/4 with Bet UK – 5.15 Musselburgh
This 6-year-old gelding comes here fresh of the back of a win last time out, which also happened to be around this track over the same distance. City Wanderer won at a huge price of 20/1 last time, and faces the some of the same horses from last time, hooping to bet them yet again.
LIEUTENANT HIGHWAY @ 13/8 with Bet UK – 6.00 Ballinrobe
Lieutenant Highway for Irish trainer Gordon Elliott with jockey Jack Kennedy on board this evening, the 5-year-old aims to make it a hat-trick of wins. First time running at Ballinrobe but has won at other Irish racecourses such as Downpatrick and Clonmel. rip suits him too.
ISLAND MAHEE @ 13/8 with Bet UK – 6.30 Ballinrobe
Boasts arguably the best form in the field, coming on fresh off the back of a third, two seconds and a win in her last four starts. This 8-year-old mare won handily at Cartmel last time and if she replicates that again, there is no reason why Island Mahee can’t make it back-to-back wins.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 80/1 with Bet UK (click the betslip below)
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Daily Each-Way Betting Tip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Existing Customer Free Bets Today
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets