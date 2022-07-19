Horse Racing Tips Today: Tuesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with one meeting from Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Tuesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meeting from Musselburgh gets underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining meeting from Ballinrobe get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and runs through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.50pm at Musselburgh, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.00pm at Ballinrobe.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Musselburgh, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Musselburgh and Ballinrobe

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the two meetings today!

NAP – CITY WANDERER @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 5.15 Musselburgh



Our NAP of the day comes from the final race of the afternoon at Musselburgh Racecourse, where we have sided with City Wanderer for Ruth Carr to triumph with jockey James Sullivan in the saddle.

This 6-year-old comes here fresh of the back of a win last time out, which also happened to be around this track over the same distance. City Wanderer won at a huge price of 20/1, but won well, beating Will He Dance by a length, who also features in the field this afternoon and poses a big threat.

However, should City Wanderer replicate his form from last time out as well as running well over the past few months, there is no reason why he can’t claim back-to-back wins for the first time in his career.

NEXT BEST – SPARKLE IN HIS EYES @ 9/2 with Bet UK – 1.50 Musselburgh

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the same meeting as our NAP, but this time comes in the first race from Musselburgh racecourse, where we have selected Sparkle In His Eyes to triumph for trainer Micky Hammond.

This 6-year-old gelding boasts some fine form, with four wins in his last six starts. Last time out, Sparkle In His Eyes won around this same course, where he won by a head and pipped Yaaser to win at a big price of 16/1. Has also won this year at Wolverhampton and Kempton respectively.

Steps back up to one mile today for the first time since February, but has won over this trip before. Sparkle In His Eyes should be there or there abouts again this afternoon and looks like the one to beat.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. Offer must be activated and qualifying bet must be made within 7 days of registration. Only bets with minimum odds of 1.5 qualify for this promotion. Qualifying bet must be a bet of at least £10. Void, cashed out, or partially cashed out bets do not qualify for this promotion. Once the qualifying bet settles 3x £10 free bets will be awarded. Free bets must be used on bets with 4 or more selections. Each selection must be at odds of 1.3 or greater. 7 day expiry.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Today’s Placepot Tips

Daily Each-Way Betting Tip

Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Existing Customer Free Bets Today

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Check out all of our selections across the two meetings in the UK and Ireland on Tuesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Musselburgh and Ballinrobe on Tuesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 15 races:

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Sparkle In His Eye (NB) @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.25 Hello Havana @ 14/1 with Bet UK

3.00 Reputation @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.35 Monaadhil @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.10 Jungle Time @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.45 Primo’s Comet @ 15/8 with Bet UK

5.15 City Wanderer (NAP) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Ballinrobe Horse Racing Tips

4.30 Vocito @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.00 Rebel Rose @ 15/8 with Bet UK

5.30 Tullypole Annie @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.00 Lieutenant Highway @ 6/4 with Bet UK

6.30 Island Mahee @ 13/8 with Bet UK

7.00 Natural Look @ 6/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Rossies Tara @ 2/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Kilbarry Lilac @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change