Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Tuesday Picks – July 19th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 9-4 Ayr winner BRAZEN BOLT from his two picks on Monday and has two more at Musselburgh on Tuesday, July 19th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

MUSSELBURGH 2.25

FOMO (system – Fountain Of Youth, turf, very recent run)

Progeny of sire The Last Lion have a very modest record on grass, landing just ten of their 233 starts (4.3% strike-rate) for a huge loss of £177.07 to a £1 level stake at SP. The expected number of winners, based on their odds, was 21. Lady Lavinia was only fifth when an 11-4 shot at Pontefract last time and could struggle again here. Take her on with FOMO, who can be forgiven last week’s unplaced effort at Beverley where she had a terrible draw. Progeny of her sire Fountain Of Youth do well on turf after a very recent outing (1-15 days), winning 24 of their 154 starts (15.6%) for a massive profit of £306.25.

MUSSELBURGH 4.10

CUBAN ROCK (system – Havana Grey, 5f, turf)

Progeny of the sire Havana Grey do well over 5f on turf, landing 18 of their 73 starts (24.7% strike-rate) for a profit of £44.88 to a £1 level stake at SP. There are two in this four-runner nursery, 9-4 shot Star Of Lady M and 10-1 outsider CUBAN ROCK. The last-named disappointed in maiden company here on his most recent outing but ran well over course and distance last month, finishing second by a neck (albeit in a seller), and might find improvement now handicapping for the first time.

