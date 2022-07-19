We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Tuesday, 19 July, for SportsLens tipsters is Vocito. He runs in the opening maiden hurdle over an extended 2m 1f at Ballinrobe in Ireland later on this afternoon (4:30). Eoin Doyle’s useful yardstick looks a solid each-way bet at sweet 6/1 odds here.

After placing on four of his last six hurdle starts, Vocito looks on a fair horse racing mark and gets weight for age from the overnight favourite. The pick of his juvenile form from last season also reads well here. This four-year-old Vocalised gelding thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day this Tuesday.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Vocito win?

Doyle has a 20 per cent strike rate with his Ballinrobe runners over the last five seasons. If we had backed all of those blind on the UK’s top betting sites, it would’ve yielded a healthy £18 profit to a £1 level stake. In Vocito, Doyle has an experienced runner on an official rating of 109.

A winner of a 1m 2f Cork handicap on the Flat when trained by breeder Jim Bolger, he outran odds of 25/1 on his second hurdles outing at Galway last autumn. The runaway winner, White Pepper, went in again two starts later. That one also placed twice at Listed level and then in Grade 3 company later on in the campaign.

Vocito was home just over six lengths behind the runner-up, Iberique Du Seuil, who went on to Grade 2 glory at Fairyhouse over Easter. Even the fifth has won on the Flat since, so this horse racing result reads like strong form. On his next start, Vocito was only nine lengths behind subsequent Listed scorer Six Feet Apart.

Today’s horse racing NAP brings good juvenile form to table

The third home, Saywhatyouwant, on his fifth behind Britzka at Fairyhouse bolted up at Cartmel yesterday. Vocito was only a couple of lengths behind that one, rated 107, so he’s clearly well-handicapped off his mark. The short-head runner-up from his handicap debut on New Year’s Day when third has won at Cork since.

After shaping as if needing the run after a winter break at Tramore, Vocito ran perfectly well in defeat on his last two outings at Killarney when second and Punchestown, where he was home in third behind a 300/1 shot and an old rival. All of the best horse racing betting sites clearly fear he’ll hit the frame again.

Vocito is our horse racing NAP of the Day for 19 July, because this is a very average looking maiden. A £10 each way punt with 888Sport returns £92 if he can get his head in front on his ninth hurdles outing. It’s 6/5 at his current price for a place. New customers who sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with details below…

Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a 'real money' stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C's apply.

