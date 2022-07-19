Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Tuesday, July 19th

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew heads to Musselburgh – Britain’s sole surviving fixture – for one recommended bet/trade on Tuesday, July 19th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
MUSSELBURGH 2.25
There’s not a great deal of racing to get stuck into today but this 7f fillies’ maiden offers a good opportunity. Opposing odds-on favourite LADY LAVINIA is the angle, as she’s by sire The Last Lion, whose progeny have a terrible record on turf. They’ve won just ten of their 233 starts (4.3% strike-rate) for a huge loss of £177.07 to a £1 level stake at SP. The expected number of winners, based on their odds, was 21. She was joint-favourite when only fifth at Pontefract last time and her other turf run also resulted in an unplaced effort. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market. Fixed odds punters might want to side with FOMO, who had little chance from her wide draw when down the field at Beverley last time.
Recommendation: Oppose LADY LAVINIA in Musselburgh 2.25

