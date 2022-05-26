Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Tips on Friday 27th May

See today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips as Andy Newton gives you four best bets at the day’s UK cards. The action on Friday comes in the afternoon from Brighton, Carlisle and Chepstow, while it’s a bumper evening with three meetings – Pontefract, Haydock and Stratford.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 10/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)
TARRABB @ 4/7 with BetUK – 1.55 Chepstow
Got off the mark at the first time of asking at Chelmsford on the AW 3 weeks ago. Switching to the turf should be fine and seemed to see out that 7f trip that day so running over the same distance here will help. Jockey Ray Dawson is 2-from-9 (22%) riding 3 year-olds at the track too.
COLOMBE @ 11/10 with BetUK – 2.20 Carlisle
Going great guns at the moment – winning her last two at Windsor and Bath. Up 5lbs for the last of those wins here but has been winning with a bit more in-hand than the winning margins suggest. Yes, a big weight here as still in a Class 6 race, but connections have booked Saffie Osborne to ride and claim 3lbs.
JUNOESQUE @ 4/5 with BetUK – 3.20 Brighton
CD winner that’s won her last two here at the seaside track. The last was a very easy 11 length win and is only up 4lbs for that. Is also actually down in grade here today and so another big run looks on the cards with the three-timer very much on!
CLOSE QUARTERS @ 10/11 with BetUK – 7.00 Pontefract
Going the right way after two fair runs here at Ponty and last time out at Catterick. Showed plenty of pace in those races so the drop back to 5f here will suit and having also raced at the track before will also help.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 10/1 with BetUK (click the bet slip below)
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets