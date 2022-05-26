Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Horse Racing Tips on Friday 27th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See today’s Lucky 15 horse racing tips as Andy Newton gives you four best bets at the day’s UK cards. The action on Friday comes in the afternoon from Brighton, Carlisle and Chepstow, while it’s a bumper evening with three meetings – Pontefract, Haydock and Stratford.



Got off the mark at the first time of asking at Chelmsford on the AW 3 weeks ago. Switching to the turf should be fine and seemed to see out that 7f trip that day so running over the same distance here will help. Jockey Ray Dawson is 2-from-9 (22%) riding 3 year-olds at the track too.

Going great guns at the moment – winning her last two at Windsor and Bath. Up 5lbs for the last of those wins here but has been winning with a bit more in-hand than the winning margins suggest. Yes, a big weight here as still in a Class 6 race, but connections have booked Saffie Osborne to ride and claim 3lbs.

CD winner that’s won her last two here at the seaside track. The last was a very easy 11 length win and is only up 4lbs for that. Is also actually down in grade here today and so another big run looks on the cards with the three-timer very much on!

CLOSE QUARTERS @ 10/11 with BetUK – 7.00 Pontefract



Going the right way after two fair runs here at Ponty and last time out at Catterick. Showed plenty of pace in those races so the drop back to 5f here will suit and having also raced at the track before will also help.

