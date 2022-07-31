Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 31st July

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Sunday 31st July, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Chester and Market Rasen today.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.
Back today’s Lucky 15 tips in an acca @ 20/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below). Plus, why not work out what today’s picks could win by using our Lucky 15 bet calculator for free?
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).
Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today
CAPTAIN SQUARE @ 2/5 with BetUK – 1.00 Market Rasen
Only two rivals now and this should be going to the Tom Lacey runner, who won well at Newton Abbot back in June and was a fair third to an improving hurdler last time at Stratford so lost nothing in defeat.
PENCREEK @ 5/6 with BetUK – 2.10 Market Rasen
Due to go up 7lbs in the future so connections are clearly trying to strike whilst the iron’s hot. Won by 15 lengths at Stratford on Thursday and despite a 7lbs penalty for that and having a big weight here is in great form with himself and if if the same mood will be hard to beat.
EBRO RIVER @ 15/8 with BetUK – 2.55 Chester
Is the top-rated in this Listed race and having run some fair races in G3’s recently will enjoy the drop back in grade here. Well drawn in 2 as well and the first-time blinkers look a good move.
COLD CASE @ 15/8 with BetUK – 4.00 Chester
Just the two career runs but a nice winner last time out at York – getting home by 1 1/2 lengths when upped to 6f for the first time. Should be a lot more to come from this Karl Burke runner and Andrea Atzeni, who rode last time, ramains in the saddle.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 20/1 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Placepot Tips
Daily Each-Way Betting Tip
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Galway Festival Tips – Day Seven
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.