Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 31st July

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Sunday 31st July, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Chester and Market Rasen today.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today



CAPTAIN SQUARE @ 2/5 with BetUK – 1.00 Market Rasen



Only two rivals now and this should be going to the Tom Lacey runner, who won well at Newton Abbot back in June and was a fair third to an improving hurdler last time at Stratford so lost nothing in defeat.

PENCREEK @ 5/6 with BetUK – 2.10 Market Rasen



Due to go up 7lbs in the future so connections are clearly trying to strike whilst the iron’s hot. Won by 15 lengths at Stratford on Thursday and despite a 7lbs penalty for that and having a big weight here is in great form with himself and if if the same mood will be hard to beat.

EBRO RIVER @ 15/8 with BetUK – 2.55 Chester



Is the top-rated in this Listed race and having run some fair races in G3’s recently will enjoy the drop back in grade here. Well drawn in 2 as well and the first-time blinkers look a good move.

COLD CASE @ 15/8 with BetUK – 4.00 Chester



Just the two career runs but a nice winner last time out at York – getting home by 1 1/2 lengths when upped to 6f for the first time. Should be a lot more to come from this Karl Burke runner and Andrea Atzeni, who rode last time, ramains in the saddle.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

