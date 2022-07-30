Galway Festival Betting Tips | Day Seven, Sunday 31st July 2022

More Galway Festival betting tips today as the 7-day meeting continues into it’s seventh and final day (Sunday 31st July). Something for everyone again today with a mixed 8-race card that includes flat and jumping racing. See below our Galway Festival free tips and best bets.
Galway Festival Betting Tips – Sunday 31st July 2022
- 2:00 – Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Hurdle (2m160y) RTE2 – PYTHION @ SP with BoyleSports
- 2:30 – Kenny Galway Handicap Hurdle (3m60y) RTE2 – NOT SO SIMPLE @ SP with BoyleSports
- 3:05 – Eileen Kelly Memorial Chase (2m6f111y) RTE2 – DAWN RAIDER @ SP with BoyleSports
- 3:40 – Lord Hemphill Memorial Handicap Chase (2m2f54y) RTE2 – ESPION DU CHENET @ SP with BoyleSports
- 4:10 – Irish Stallion Farms EBF “Ahonoora” Handicap (Premier Handicap) (7f) RTE2 – CASANOVA @ SP with BoyleSports
- 4:40 – Irish EBF Auction Series Maiden (IRE Incentive Race) (7f) RTV – KARAOKE @ SP with BoyleSports
- 5:10 – Irish West Airport Knock Handicap (1m73y) RTV – INDEPENDENT EXPERT @ SP with BoyleSports
- 5:40 – Fr. Breen Memorial (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race (2m) RTV – THISSONGISFORYOU @ SP with BoyleSports
Note: Odds are subject to change
Galway Festival Tips – Day Seven
