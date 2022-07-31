We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

To end this month, the horse racing NAP of the Day on Sunday, 31 July, with SportsLens experts is Ebro River. He drops in grade for the feature Listed contest at Chester, the 6f Queensferry Stakes today (2:55). Local trainer Hugo Palmer’s charge looks worth a punt at 9/2 here.

Ebro River pulled off the biggest win of his career to date for powerful horse racing owners Al Shaqab around this time last year. After nine consecutive starts in Group company, this three-year-old Galileo Gold colt now goes down to Listed level. He thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day this Sunday.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Ebro River win?

Since moving to the yard in Cheshire owned by Michael Owen, Palmer has a 33 per cent strike with his runners on the Roodee. In Ebro River, he has a Group 1 winning juvenile who took the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh just less than 12 months ago. Returned at 12/1 by top betting sites in the UK for that triumph, he was far from disgraced on his next outing.

Ebro River finished just four lengths behind champion two-year-old colt Native Trail, who went on to land the Dewhurst later on last autumn and the Irish 2000 Guineas this spring. Back in sixth that day was subsequent Group 3 winner Duke De Sessa, so the pick of that juvenile form and his horse racing results reads well.

A combination of heavy ground and stiff straight courses where the emphasis is on stamina mean we haven’t seen the best of Ebro River since. It’s no surprise, though, that he shaped best this season to date around a bend on his penultimate start at Chantilly when only beaten by 1 1/2 lengths into fourth.

Downgrade could be right time to catch today’s horse racing NAP

Prior to that, Ebro River’s fifth in the Group 3 Abernant Stakes at Newmarket races on reappearance doesn’t look too shabby either. The short-head runner-up, Garrus; fourth and seventh home have all scored in Listed company or above since, so that reads well. Palmer now reaches for first-time blinkers.

The expectation on horse racing betting sites is these should sharpen Ebro River up a bit. He had never raced on an artificial surface before his last outing at Newcastle, so it could be wise to put a line through that effort. Now with his sights lowered and receiving 5lb weight for age from some of his elders off joint top rating, this could be a nice opportunity to get back on track.

Taking all that into account, Ebro River just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 31 July. A £10 wager on him with 888Sport at his current price returns £55 if he can resume winning ways. New customers who join this sportsbook receive £40 in bonuses after signing up and placing such a bet. There is more information below…

