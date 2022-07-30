Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – July 31st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Andrew heads to Market Rasen (jumps) and Chester (Flat) for his three recommended bets on Sunday, July 31st.

MARKET RASEN 1.00

VIA SERICA (system – Stuart Edmunds, second-time ‘switchers’)

Stuart Edmunds has a solid record at the second time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, scoring with 11 of the 41 qualifiers for a profit of £57.95 to a £1 level stake at SP. VIA SERICA was well held on his stable debut at Sandown early last month but that was on the Flat and he’s had a wind operation and been gelded since.

CHESTER 1.50

HAVE SECRET (system – Richard Fahey, 2yos, not racecourse debut)

This season, Richard Fahey’s juveniles have done really well on their second or subsequent starts, winning 12 of their 54 races (22.22%) for a profit of £46.95. HAVE SECRET is also a qualifier on two other systems and looks a solid bet.

MARKET RASEN 4.50

LADY STANWIX (system – Justin Landy, stable ‘switchers’)

Justin Landy does well at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, scoring with seven of the 21 qualifiers for a profit of £15.20. The bulk of the winners came over fences but the sole national hunt flat runner was second at 9-1 and perhaps LADY STANWIX, 14-1 at the time of writing, can cause a minor upset in the concluding bumper.

