Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with two meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Galway, Chester and Market Rasen all get underway in the early afternoon. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Market Rasen, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.40pm at Galway.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Goodwood and one from Galway, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Galway, Chester and Market Rasen

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meetings today!

NAP – CITY STREAK @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 5.00 Chester



Our NAP of the day comes from the racing at Chester Racecourse, where we we have sided with City Streak in the final race of the meeting to triumph.

This 3-year-old gelding boasts some impressive form, with a win, runner-up and two third place finishes in his last four starts. City Streak won impressively last time out at Wolverhampton, winning by almost six lengths, hence the step up in two classes here today.

If this Andrew Balding trained horse can emulate that run last time out, there is no reason City Streak can’t make it back-to-back wins at Chester this afternoon in this Class 4 Handicap over the 1m2f70y trip.

NEXT BEST – NOT SO SIMPLE @ 23/2 with Bet UK – 2.30 Galway

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from across the Irish Sea in the second race of the afternoon at Galway Racecourse, where we have selected Not So Simple for trainer Norman Lee to triumph in this Kenny Galway Handicap Hurdle over three miles.

This 8-year-old gelding comes here fresh off the back of an impressive win at Sligo where he won by three lengths in the Sligo Park Hotel Handicap Hurdle earlier this month. Today’s race is one furlong shorter, which may help Not So Simple even more, as he did begin to fade and had to be ridden out last time.

If Not So Simple is given a good ride by jockey JJ Slevin, there is no reason why he can’t make it back-to-back wins and make it a 100% success rate for the month of July. Should go well.

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Galway, Chester and Market Rasen on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 22 races:

Galway Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Pythion (e/w) @ 11/1 with Bet UK

2.30 Not So Simple (NB) @ 23/2 with Bet UK

3.05 Dawn Raider @ 50/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Espion Du Chenet @ 19/2 with Bet UK

4.10 Casanova @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.40 Karaoke @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.10 Lady [email protected] 10/3 with Bet UK

5.40 No Risk No Fun @ 4/9 with Bet UK

Chester Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Have Secret @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Utilis @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.55 Princess Shabnam @ 23/5 with Bet UK

3.30 Biggles @ 8/1 with Bet UK

4.00 Cold Case @ 15/8 with Bet UK

4.30 Emiyn @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.00 City Streak (NAP) @ 3/1 with Bet UK

Market Rasen Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Captain Square @ 4/11 with Bet UK

1.35 Liberated Lad @ 11/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Dindin @ 17/4 with Bet UK

2.45 Kinondo Kwetu @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Belvedere Blast @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.50 Ince @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Fox’s Socks @ 2/1 with Bet UK

