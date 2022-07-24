Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Horse Racing Best Bets, 24th July

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your horse racing bet slips on Sunday 24th July, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the UK horse racing meetings today at Uttoxeter, Chelmsford and Pontefract.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets

FAST FORWARD @ 7/4 with BetUK – 1.20 Uttoxeter



Beaten favourite on hurdles debut at Market Rasen last month, but would have learned a lot from that. Plus, also lost a shoe during that race so actually did well to finish as close as he did. Tom Cannon rides for trainer Alan King and this looks a good chance for this 3 year-old to get off the mark over the sticks.

Won this race in 2020 and the Tim Easterby camp has also landed the last three renewals. This 6 year-old also returned to form with a close 3rd at Ayr last time out, while the return to this track is a plus, with the horse recording 4 of his 6 career wins at the venue. Sports the first-time cheekpieces too.

HEREDITARY RULE @ Evs with BetUK – 4.15 Uttoxeter



Top weight in the race so has to give a lot of weight away. Connections are helping on that score though by booking a 5lb claimer to help. Stays further than this trip so expected to make full use of that and acts well on this fast ground.

MUST BE ROYALE @ 6/4 with BetUK – 4.30 Chelmsford



Hollie Doyle catches the eye riding this Mick Appleby runner and the hint should be taken. Good draw in 3 as well and despite yet to win a race (8 runs) has been knocking on the door. The first-time cheekpieces are on today to help eke out a bit more too.

