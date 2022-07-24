We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After a winner and an each way third yesterday, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Sunday, 24 July, is Modern News. He heads up to Yorkshire for the feature Listed race at Pontefract, the 1m Pomfret Stakes (4:05). Charlie Appleby and Godolphin’s runner looks well worth a wager at tasty 2/1 odds.

Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

A progressive type out of handicaps for powerful horse racing connections, Modern News tops official ratings and heads the weights here. This Shamardal gelding also placed in Group 3 company on his penultimate start. He should be a force at Listed level, so rates our horse racing NAP of the Day today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Modern News win?

Newmarket handler Appleby has a surprisingly strong 34 per cent career strike rate at this venue. All of the best UK betting sites know the stable brings a 30 per cent win ratio over the last fortnight into today including two victories on Saturday. In Modern News, these powerful connections have a four-year-old who has been better than ever this season.

After winning all three starts in handicaps last term, he built on a fine seventh in the Lincoln at Doncaster races on reappearance with a neck success in the Spring Cup at Newbury. That win off a lofty 105 prompted a step into black type races for Modern News. He duly followed-up in impressive fashion in the Royal Windsor Stakes.

This ready 4 1/4 lengths success is a race result advertised by the runner-up. Tempus very recently. The runner-up landed a valuable handicap at Ascot under a welter burden off 103 just yesterday. Modern News has twice since finished runner-up, meanwhile, including at Epsom on Derby day. He finished a neck in front of Mutasaabeq that day, then got chinned on the line by My Oberon back at Windsor.

Today’s horse racing NAP has leading form claims

Both of those hit the frame in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot during a meeting there earlier this month. That is strong form, so horse racing betting sites are right to respect Modern News despite top weight here. William Buick is back on board, boasting four wins from seven starts on him and a 30 per cent strike rate at Pontefract this year.

He’s also bang in-form with a 37 per cent win ratio over the last 14 days. It’s for that reason Modern News is our horse racing NAP of the Day for 24 July. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport at his current price returns £30 if he can win again. New customers that sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with all the info below…

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

Here are all the details of that new customer betting offer available with 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to all SportsLens readers that don't have an account already with this online bookie.

Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day ticks this box. After the wager settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake just £10 on our top horse racing bet today and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus.

New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

