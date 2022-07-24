After a winner and an each way third yesterday, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters on Sunday, 24 July, is Modern News. He heads up to Yorkshire for the feature Listed race at Pontefract, the 1m Pomfret Stakes (4:05). Charlie Appleby and Godolphin’s runner looks well worth a wager at tasty 2/1 odds.
A progressive type out of handicaps for powerful horse racing connections, Modern News tops official ratings and heads the weights here. This Shamardal gelding also placed in Group 3 company on his penultimate start. He should be a force at Listed level, so rates our horse racing NAP of the Day today.
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Modern News win?
Newmarket handler Appleby has a surprisingly strong 34 per cent career strike rate at this venue. All of the best UK betting sites know the stable brings a 30 per cent win ratio over the last fortnight into today including two victories on Saturday. In Modern News, these powerful connections have a four-year-old who has been better than ever this season.
After winning all three starts in handicaps last term, he built on a fine seventh in the Lincoln at Doncaster races on reappearance with a neck success in the Spring Cup at Newbury. That win off a lofty 105 prompted a step into black type races for Modern News. He duly followed-up in impressive fashion in the Royal Windsor Stakes.
This ready 4 1/4 lengths success is a race result advertised by the runner-up. Tempus very recently. The runner-up landed a valuable handicap at Ascot under a welter burden off 103 just yesterday. Modern News has twice since finished runner-up, meanwhile, including at Epsom on Derby day. He finished a neck in front of Mutasaabeq that day, then got chinned on the line by My Oberon back at Windsor.
Today’s horse racing NAP has leading form claims
Both of those hit the frame in the Group 2 Summer Mile at Ascot during a meeting there earlier this month. That is strong form, so horse racing betting sites are right to respect Modern News despite top weight here. William Buick is back on board, boasting four wins from seven starts on him and a 30 per cent strike rate at Pontefract this year.
He’s also bang in-form with a 37 per cent win ratio over the last 14 days. It’s for that reason Modern News is our horse racing NAP of the Day for 24 July. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport at his current price returns £30 if he can win again. New customers that sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with all the info below…
New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport
Here are all the details of that new customer betting offer available with 888Sport. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to all SportsLens readers that don’t have an account already with this online bookie.
Join 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such Paysafecard, PayPal, Neteller, MuchBetter and Skrill as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.
Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day ticks this box. After the wager settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Additional T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.
How to Get that Welcome Bonus
Stake just £10 on our top horse racing bet today and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Follow these six simple steps to claim the offer right now:
- New customers join 888Sport using promo code 30FB
- Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets)
- Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50)
- Once this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets automatically
- All free bets are valid for 7 days
- Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days
Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day
Here are all of the latest daily horse racing betting tips available on SportsLens:
- After a Saturday winner, top tipster Andrew Mount is back with two Sunday selections
- Uttoxeter is our featured course for Placepot tips today if punters want to bet on the Tote
- Andy Newton has another set of Lucky 15 tips with a system bet on offer across today’s cards
- Pontefract is also where our latest each way tip of the day runs this afternoon
- Paul Kelly provides horse racing tips today from every UK meeting around the country