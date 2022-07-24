Horse Racing Tips Today: Sunday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with all three meetings today coming from England. Here are our Sunday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Chelmsford, Pontefract and Uttoxeter all get underway in the early afternoon. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.00pm at Chelmsford, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 5.20pm at Uttoxeter.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Uttoxeter and one from Chelmsford, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Chelmsford, Pontefract and Uttoxeter

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the three meetings today!

NAP – FREE CHAKARTE @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 1.20 Uttoxeter



Our NAP of the day comes from the opening race of this Uttoxeter meeting, where we have selected Free Chakarte for trainer David Pipe with jockey Tom Scudamore in the saddle for this Class 4 Cazoo Juvenile Hurdle over 1m7f168y.

This 3-year-old filly comes here in some impressive form, with three wins, two runner-up finishes and a third place finish in her last six starts. Free Chakarte was well beaten last time by a superb horse, but her second place finish at Newton Abbot at the beginning of the month was a great run, only losing out by a head after keeping on well and rallying phenomenally.

If Free Chakarte can replicate this form and the form of her maiden hurdle win at Hexham in June, she has every chance of picking up her second win over the jumps and fourth as a race horse.

NEXT BEST – NEW HOPE BULLET @ 11/2 with Bet UK – 1.00 Chelmsford

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from Chelmsford Racecourse, where we have sided with New hope Bullet to triumph form trainer Alice Haynes in this Class 3 handicap over five furlongs.

Kieran O’Neill takes the reigns this afternoon on New Hope Bullet, looking to continue the fine form this horse has shown, with a win, a runner-up and third place finish in her last three starts. This 2-year-old filly has looked promising in her four race starts, and has every chance here today by the looks of things.

Won well at Catterick in June and will be hopeful of picking up her second win as a race horse this afternoon. New Hope Bullet looks the one to beat here.

Check out all of our selections across the three meetings in the UK and Ireland on Sunday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Chelmsford, Pontefract and Uttoxeter on Sunday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 22 races:

Chelmsford Horse Racing Tips

1.00 New Hope Bullet (NB) @ 11/2 with Bet UK

1.35 Appointed One @ 11/10 with Bet UK

2.10 On Reflection @ 9/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Emperor Spirit @ 3/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Shifter @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.55 Beggarman @ 27/5 with Bet UK

4.30 Must Be Royale @ 6/4 with Bet UK

Pontefract Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Mrs Trump @ 11/8 with Bet UK

2.20 Poet’s Dawn @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Piecederesistance @ 24/5 with Bet UK

3.30 Corinthia Knight @ 2/1 with Bet UK

4.05 Alfaila @ 9/4 with Bet UK

4.40 Wilkins @ 4/9 with Bet UK

5.15 Canaria Prince @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Uttoxeter Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Free Chakarte (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

1.55 The Big Sting @ 9/4 with Bet UK

2.30 Larusso @ 13/2 with Bet UK

3.05 Cheltenham De Vaige @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Mulberry Hill @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.15 Hereditary Rule @ Evs with Bet UK

4.50 Durragh @ 5/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Good Bye @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change