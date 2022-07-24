Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.
Andrew successfully opposed EMILY UPJOHN (6th, 3-1) at Ascot & found Newmarket winner DUBAI LOVE on Saturday. He has one bet/trade on Sunday, July 24th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.
CHELMSFORD 2.45
Current favourite EMPEROR SPIRIT is stuck out wide in stall 12 and might have to use up plenty of petrol in the early stages to adopt his usual front-running role. I’m going to take him on with DUBAI STATION, well berthed in stall 3. He finished down the field in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot last time but is two from two on the all-weather, scoring at Newcastle back in 2020 and clocking a good time when successful over trip and track on his penultimate start. Buy at 16 in the Spreadex 50-25-10 marker or back at 4-1 in the fixed odds betting.
Recommendation: Back DUBAI STATION in Chelmsford 2.45
