Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – July 24th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found well-backed Newmarket winner HIGHBANK on Saturday and has two selections on Sunday, July 24th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

PONTEFRACT 2.55

HIGHWAYGREY (system – Tim Easterby, first-time headgear, beaten last time out)

Tim Easterby has saddled the winner of this 1m2f Class 4 handicap on five occasions in the past ten years, including with HIGHWAYGREY in 2020. The six-year-old hasn’t won since April 2021 but has the small field that suits and the cheekpieces could help. Since the beginning of 2016, Easterby is 41 from 383 with handicappers in first-time headgear who were beaten on their latest start and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £36.13.

CHELMSFORD 3.55

ALJARYAAL (system – Siyouni, Polytrack, 4yo+)

Progeny of the sire Siyouni need time to mature, and they also have a good record on Polytrack. Backing all those aged four or older at the four Polytrack venues in Britain/Ireland – Chelmsford, Dundalk, Kempton and Lingfield – would have found 37 winners from 174 bets (prior to Wannabe Betsy’s run in the 5.08 at Lingfield yesterday) for a profit of £78.10 to a £1 level stake at SP. ALJARYAAL has form figures in Polytrack handicaps of 2111 (3-4), with the defeat by a neck, and could prove hard to beat.

