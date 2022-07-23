Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News racing tips andrew mounts sunday picks july 24th

Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Sunday Picks – July 24th

Updated

10 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found well-backed Newmarket winner HIGHBANK on Saturday and has two selections on Sunday, July 24th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

658 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

PONTEFRACT 2.55

HIGHWAYGREY (system – Tim Easterby, first-time headgear, beaten last time out)

Tim Easterby has saddled the winner of this 1m2f Class 4 handicap on five occasions in the past ten years, including with HIGHWAYGREY in 2020. The six-year-old hasn’t won since April 2021 but has the small field that suits and the cheekpieces could help. Since the beginning of 2016, Easterby is 41 from 383 with handicappers in first-time headgear who were beaten on their latest start and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £36.13.

 

CHELMSFORD 3.55

ALJARYAAL (system – Siyouni, Polytrack, 4yo+)

Progeny of the sire Siyouni need time to mature, and they also have a good record on Polytrack. Backing all those aged four or older at the four Polytrack venues in Britain/Ireland – Chelmsford, Dundalk, Kempton and Lingfield – would have found 37 winners from 174 bets (prior to Wannabe Betsy’s run in the 5.08 at Lingfield yesterday) for a profit of £78.10 to a £1 level stake at SP. ALJARYAAL has form figures in Polytrack handicaps of 2111 (3-4), with the defeat by a neck, and could prove hard to beat.

677 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets

Copied
Copy
Claim Offer
Learn More
New UK, IE & Malta users only. Min. £10/€10 first deposit only using Debit Card or Trustly. Free bets expire in 90 days. T&Cs apply.

Other Horse Racing Tips
Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips
ITV Horse Racing Saturday Tips From Ascot and York
Today’s Placepot Tips From Ascot
Daily Each-Way Betting Tip
Today’s ITV Racing Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips For ALL UK/Ire Meetings
Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis
Ascot King George Free Bets and Bookmaker Offers
Existing Customer Free Bets Today
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Tony Calvin’s Saturday ITV Horse Racing Tips
Kevin Blake’s Saturday ITV Horse Racing Tips
Ascot King George Trends – Which Horse Ticks The Most Stats?
Ascot King George Runners Pros and Cons

Deposit £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets with SBK

SBK deposit 10 get 30

This is how to get £30 in free bets with SBK:

  1. Download SBK and sign up using promo code SBS22
  2. Deposit at least £10 using a Debit Card card or Trustly
  3. Receive £30 in free bets that can be used on any SBK market

Full Terms and Conditions

Deposit at least £10 in a single amount to get £30 in free bets. Free bets will appear in your promo balance, have no monetary value and are non-withdrawable. These can be placed on all sports in denominations of £10, £20 or £30.

If your free bet is settled as a win, the winnings will be added to your withdrawal balance. Should a free bet be used on a selection that has been voided, then the stake will be returned. Free bets that haven’t been used expire 90 days after they being credited.

This promotion is only open to new users making their first deposit by Devut card or Trustly. Deposits via Skrill, Neteller, PayPal or a virtual/prepaid card include Monzo won’t qualify.

Offer limited to one per individual, family, household address, email address, same payment account number, IP address or shared computer. The offer can only be redeemed by residents of UK, Ireland and Malta only, who sign up and deposit between 17:45 GMT on 18th March, 2022 and 16:00 BST on 22nd July 2022.

Related

Previous article Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Saturday, July 23rd

Andrew Mount is a leading racing adviser, broadcaster and journalist with over 20 years experience in the industry. He is a regular contributor to the Racing Post, Racing & Football Outlook, the Racing Post Weekender and the GG.co.uk website and has written more than 20 horses-to-follow books. Andrew specialises in a systems-based statistical approach to betting sites and is an expert pundit on William Hill radio and Racing Post TV.

© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens