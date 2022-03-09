Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Thursday 10th March

As we move into Thursday, we’ve plenty to look forward to on the horse racing front.

We’ve afternoon jumping cards from Carlisle, Wincanton and Thurles (Ire), while Southwell (AW) and Newcastle (AW, Eve) race on the all weather.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – Thursday 10th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

BARROWDALE @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.35 Carlisle

Bolted up at Uttoxeter last time out by 39 lengths. Has to give 7lbs away to most of the others as a result but it was hard to fault that effort and the formidable partnership of Brian Hughes and Donald McCain team up again. Can fear most from Silvertown.

ARD CHROS @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.20 Carlisle

Oldest horse in the race at 10, but also the one that heads here in the best form – winning his last two. Up just 7lbs for the latest of those successes here over 2m. Is also versatile in terms of trip having won over this distance two runs back. Looks worth sticking with for the hat-trick bid.

AMENON @ SP with Fitzdares – 3.45 Wincanton

This Paul Nicholls runner looks to have a great chance of getting off the mark at the fourth try over hurdles. Been second four times (8 runs), but this looks his easiest opportunity for some time and it’s a race the yard like to target – winning it a few times in recent years. Tigerbythetail is the danger.

BROCTUNE RED @ SP with Fitzdares – 6.00 Newcastle

Been in decent form of late – placed in the top three in his last three starts. Eased slightly in grade here will help and actually won this race 12 months ago. Aiden Brookes takes off a handy 7lbs.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

