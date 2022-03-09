Horse racing tips today: Thursday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

Today we have some afternoon jumping from Thurles, Carlisle and Wincanton with plenty of decent horse races to look forward to. We also see some flat racing at Southwell and Newcastle for the all-weather horse racing fans out there. Here are our Thursday horse racing bets.

The three jumps meetings at Thurles, Wincanton and Carlisle get underway in the afternoon, as well as the flat racing at Southwell. The evening racing comes from Newcastle under the light with the first race off at 6.00pm.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Catterick and one from Fontwell to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Thurles, Wincanton, Southwell, Carlisle and Newcastle

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the five meeting’s today!

NAP – LOVE YOUR WORK @ 7/2 with BetUK – 1.45 Southwell

Winning on two of his last four starts on the all-weather surface, Love Your Work looks in great form. He won around the same circuit just a week ago as a 18/8F and we think he will emulate that success once again this time around.

Molly Presland takes the reigns for Rebecca Menzies and will look to give Love Your Work his first back-to-back winning sequence since 2020. Robert Walpole looks to be his closest competitor in this opening Handicap as Southwell.

NEXT BEST – GOOD BYE SAM @ SP with BetUK – 2.25 Thurles

Yet to win in his career to date but has returned from a two year absence with two second place finishes for the Mullins yard. Ran superbly well last time out in February at Nass, finishing just a few lengths behind Billaway.

Good Bye Sam seems to respond well when ridden and keeps on well in the final few furlongs. Gives some when asked for more and we believe his first win is on the horizon. We think today is the day for this gelding 6-year-old.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across the five meetings in the UK and Ireland on Thursday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Thurles, Wincanton, Southwell, Carlisle and Newcastle on Thursday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 35 races:

Thurles Horse Racing Tips

1.50 Butte Montana @ SP with BetUK

2.25 Good Bye Sam @ SP with BetUK

3.00 Kings Keeper @ SP with BetUK

3.35 Jennys Grey @ SP with BetUK

4.10 Merry Moves @ SP with BetUK

4.45 Robinstown @ SP with BetUK

5.15 Sir Argus @ SP with BetUK

Wincanton Horse Racing Tips

2.00 Poppa Poutine @ SP with BetUK

2.35 Aliomaana @ SP with BetUK

3.10 Maliboo @ SP with BetUK

3.45 Amenon @ SP with BetUK

4.20 Bold Conduct @ SP with BetUK

4.55 Flowing Cadenza @ SP with BetUK

5.30 Tahmras @ SP with BetUK

Southwell (AW) Horse Racing Tips

1.45 Love Your Work @ 7/2 with BetUK

2.20 Odisseo @ 15/8 with BetUK

2.55 Roamin In Gloamin @ 15/8 with BetUK

3.30 Thatsthefinest @ 9/2 with BetUK

4.05 Penombre @ 7/1 with BetUK

4.39 Second Collection @ 6/1 with BetUK

5.09 Visitant @ 3/1 with BetUK

5.40 Northern @ 9/4 with BetUK

Carlisle Horse Racing Tips

1.00 The Raven’s Return @ SP with BetUK

1.35 Your Own Story @ SP with BetUK

2.10 Upandatit @ SP with BetUK

2.45 Oot Ma Way @ SP with BetUK

3.20 Gemirande @ SP with BetUK

3.55 Malpas @ SP with BetUK

4.30 Maximilian @ SP with BetUK

Newcastle (AW) Horse Racing Tips

6.00 Tyche @ 11/2 with BetUK

6.30 Desert Lime @ 11/2 with BetUK

7.00 Em Jay Kay @ 4/1 with BetUK

7.30 Blackcurrent @ 9/2 with BetUK

8.00 Samara Star @ 18/1 with BetUK

8.30 Kaahira @ 15/8 with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

