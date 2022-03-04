Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Saturday 5th March

Another jam-packed horse racing Saturday to look forward to this weekend as the Cheltenham Festival (15th-18th March) draws ever nearer.

The ITV horse racing cameras are heading to Kelso, Newbury and Doncaster as it’s jumping all the way for them, while we’ve supporting cards on the all weather from Lingfield and Southwell, plus Navan race over in Ireland over the sticks.

Lucky 15 Tips Today – 5th March 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.

North Lodge @ 3/1 with bet365 – 1.32 Kelso

North Lodge went into many a notebook last time out with a cracking Grade Two win at Cheltenham. Carries a 5lb penalty for that win so won’t be easy to keep his unbeaten record (2-from-2) but did it nicely by 2 ½ lengths to suggest there is more in the locker from this Alan King-trained runner.

Dublin Four @ 9/2 with bet365 – 1.50 Newbury

Dublin Four the deck last time out at Ludlow but connections have given him plenty of time to get that out of this mind (73 days). The good news is that he returns to his favoured Newbury – a track he’s won at the last two times here’s races here. He’s only 4lbs higher than when winning at the Berkshire track in November and gets into this Grade Three Handicap with a featherweight of just 10st 6lbs.

Get A Tonic @ 6/5 with bet365 – 2.20 Doncaster

Get A Tonic got outpaced last time out at Warwick in a Listed Mares’ only race, but still did well to finish second (3 lengths). Therefore, you feel the step up to 3m here will suit. Is taking on some promising sorts, but this Dan Skelton runner is the clear top-rated in the field off a mark of 134 so is the one to beat on these terms.

Mark Of Gold @ SP with bet365 – 2.27 Newbury

The Gary Moore yard have been in terrific form of late – having winners most days. They look to have another leading chance here too, with the 5 year-old Mark Of Gold. He’s won his last two by 7 and 16 lengths (both at Plumpton) so looks a fast-improving novice. Stepping into handicap company for the first time here means he’s more on his plate, but it’s hard to fault his recent wins. Plus, his second three runs ago, to Aucunrisque, has since been franked with that horse winning the Grade Two Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle last weekend.

How does a Lucky 15 work?

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.

For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.

