Kelso racing tips: Morebattle Hurdle, Premier Chase and Premier Novices’ Hurdle

This Saturday we see some bumper races in Scotland as Kelso plays host to the Premier Chase, Premier Novices’ Hurdle and Morebattle Hurdle and we have our best tips ready to back.

With seven races on the Kelso card on Saturday afternoon, horse racing fans are being served up a treat with notable horses like Buveur D’Air, Itchy Feet, Bristol De Mai and Metier all featuring north of the border this weekend.

Looking down the race card, there are some fantastic horses set to make their way to Scotland this weekend. A decent field should be heading north of the border to Kelso racecourse this Saturday, 5th March.

Best bookmakers for Kelso free bets

Looking for a bet on any race at Kelso? Back our racing tips with these free bets below by clicking the links.

bet365 – Best selection of Kelso markets Bet UK – New bookie with great Kelso welcome offer Virgin Bet – Best Prices on the Kelso Betfred – Great odds for the Kelso 888sport – Superb Kelso enhanced odds

Want to know about all the entries for Saturday’s Morebattle Hurdle as well as form guides and trends? Click here for an in depth preview of the Class 2 Handicap Hurdle from Kelso.

1.30 – Premier Novices’ Hurdle tip – Sholokjack @ 9/2 with bet365

Richmond Lake currently heads the market in this Grade 2 Premier Novices’ Hurdle. The race looks extremely competitive on paper with 14 horse currently entered in the second race form Kelso on Saturday afternoon.

Almost every horse in the race has a victory over hurdles, which makes for a tight race over the soft Scottish ground. High calibre trainers such as Dan Skelton, Donald McCain and Alan King amongst others all have entries in the race.

It is the Skelton horse who we think has a great chance come Saturday. Sholokjack has won all five of the races he has ran, including two over hurdles in December and January respectively. Stepping up in trip slightly, we believe this horse has what it takes to fend off it’s stiff competition in this race and claim an impressive win for jockey Harry Skelton and his brother.

Premier Novices’ Hurdle tip: Sholokjack @ 9/2 with bet365

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

2.40 – Premier Chase tip – Windsor Avenue @ 5/1 with bet365

Some classy horses in action here in the Listed Race of the afternoon as the Premier Chase takes centre stage at Kelso racecourse. This 2m7f96y race is arguably the biggest of the weekend, with some highly recognisable horse in action.

Horse such as Bristol De Mai, Itchy Feet, Espoir De Romay and Cloth Cap all feature in the field for this the fourth race of the afternoon across the border in Scotland. Cloth Cap will be aiming to make it back-to-back victories in the race, having won here 12 months ago. However, it isn’t one of those notable names who we think will triumph.

Windsor Avenue is our pick for the Premier Kelso Chase. With Sean Quinlan on the saddle for trainer Brian Ellison, we believe he has what it takes to fend off his stiff competition and cross the winning post in first place.

Winning on his last outing at a staggering 40/1 in January at Doncaster, Windsor Avenue is in fine form and will be hopeful of back-to-back victories for the first time since 2019. Beating the likes of Cap Du Nord, Fusil Raffles and Cloudy Glen last time out, we believe this 10-year-old has what it takes to defeat another stellar line-up of horses.

Premier Chase tip: Windsor Avenue @ 5/1 with bet365

Premier Chase Trends – Last 8 Premier Chase Meetings

7/8 – Ran in the last 6 weeks

7/8 – Returned 8/1 or shorter in the betting

6/8 – Won between 1-3 times over fences

7/8 – Favourites placed 1st or 2nd

5/8 – Irish bred

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

3.15 – Morebattle Hurdle tip – Faivoir @ 10/1 with bet365

The final of our three featured races from the Kelso meeting on Saturday comes in the shape of the Morebattle Hurdle. There are currently 17 entries for the 2m51y Class 2 Handicap, with some huge notable names set to grace the Kelso turf this weekend.

Harry Fry’s Metier currently leads the betting at 5/1 with bet365, with Balco Coastal and Buveur D’Air both priced at 6/1 with bet365 for Nicky Henderson. Metier looks like a deserved favourite at a glance, coming in with excellent form and a likening to the soft ground.

However, it is again the Skelton’s horse that we favour for this race in the form of Faivoir. This 7-year-old has five wins over hurdles and knows the course well, having ran in this exact race 12 months ago finishing in a respectable third place behind The Shunter and Night Edition.

Dan Skelton has moved him back to the hurdles now and we are certain Faivoir will have a good go on his return to Kelso. The soft ground won’t phase him as he has won on it multiple times before.

Morebattle Hurdle tip: Faivoir @ 10/1 with bet365

Morebattle Hurdle Trends – Last 10 Morebattle Hurdles Meetings

10/10 – Had run in the last 3 months

9/10 – Carried 11-2 or more in weight

8/10 – Won at least twice over hurdles before

6/10 – Aged 5 or 6 years-old

5/10 – Irish bred

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Visit Bet365 Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5* or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 500% of that amount in Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £50* in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable. To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10*) and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.

Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: