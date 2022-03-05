Greatwood Gold Cup Trends To Help You Find The Winner

This Saturday’s BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase (1.50), from Newbury racecourse, is staged over a trip of 2m4f, and is set to be another ultra-competitive renewal.

The ‘good news’ for horse racing fans is that there are plenty of Greatwood Gold Cup trends that have built up in recent years that will help us find the best profile based on past winners of the race.

We can use these Greatwood Gold Cup trends to whittle down the final runners and pinpoint the runners that have these stats in their corner.

Did You Know? Trainer Paul Nicholls has won 9 of the last 15 runnings of the Greatwood Gold Cup – that’s a 60% strike-rate – he runs Amour De Nuit @10/1 with BetVictor and Tamaroc Du Mathan @7/1 with BetVictor! Note: Odds are subject to change

Narrow Down The Greatwood Gold Cup Runners With These Key Trends

Weight Watchers – With a massive 16 of the last 17 (94%) Greatwood Gold Cup winners carrying 11st 5lbs or less in weight. A positive for – Amour De Nuit @14/1 with BetVictor , Tamaroc Du Mathan @4/1 with BetVictor, Farinet @11/2 with BetVictor, Glen Forsa @9/2 with BetVictor

Age Concern – Over the last 17 runnings of the Greatwood Cup a stonking 15 (88%) have been aged 8 or younger. A positive for – Paint The Dream @10/1 with BetVictor , Tamaroc Du Mathan @4/1 with BetVictor, Farinet @11/2 with BetVictor, Dublin Four @5/1 with BetVictor.

Recent Run – Another key trend to look for is horses that had raced in the last 6 weeks. 15 of the last 17 (88%) winners ticked this trend. A positive for – Amoola Gold @14/1 with BetVictor, Paint The Dream @10/1 with BetVictor, Tamaroc Du Mathan @4/1 with BetVictor, Farinet @11/2 with BetVictor, Glen Forsa @9/2 with BetVictor

Trip Advisor – Winning form over this trip (2m4f) is another thing to look for with 14 of the last 17 (82%) winners having this trend on their side. A positive for – Kildisart @22/1 with BetVictor, Paint The Dream @10/1 with BetVictor, Senior Citizen @8/1 with BetVictor, Amour De Nuit@14/1 with BetVictor, Tamaroc Du Mathan @4/1 with BetVictor, Farinet @11/2 with BetVictor, Glen Forsa @9/2 with BetVictor, Dublin Four@5/1 with BetVictor.

Course Knowledge – It goes without saying that having track experience is a plus before any horse race. But this is backed again here with 13 of the last 17 winners (76%) having raced at the Berksire track before (hurdles or fences). A positive for – Paint The Dream @10/1 with BetVictor, Kildisart @22/1 with BetVictor, Amoola Gold @14/1 with BetVictor, Senior Citizen @8/1 with BetVictor, Amour Du Nuit @14/1 with BetVictor, Tamaroc Du Mathan @4/1 with BetVictor, Glen Forsa @9/2 with BetVictor, Dublin Four @5/1 with BetVictor.

Market Leaders – Considering the competitive nature of the race it’s not been a bad on for the favourites. We’ve seen 29% of the last 17 market leaders win, while 59% of the last 17 jollies have been placed in the race. A positive for – Dublin Four @5/1 with BetVictor

Top Trainers – The Pipe yard have a fair record – winning the race 12 months ago and three times in the last 17. But by far the best trainer in this race is Paul Nicholls. The former champion handler has won the prize an incredible 9 times in the last 15 runnings – that’s a 60% strike-rate! A positive for – Amour De Nuit @14/1 with BetVictor, Tamaroc Du Mathan @4/1 with BetVictor.

GREATWOOD GOLD CUP BEST TRENDS BETS: Plenty of horses get the ‘thumbs-up’ for the above trends – but the two horses that stand out and figure in most are TAMAROC DU MATHAN @4/1 with BetVictor and DUBLIN FOUR @5/1 with BetVictor.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Greatwood Gold Cup Chase Betting Trends

16/17 – Carried 11-5 or less in weight

15/17 – Won by a horse aged 8 or younger

15/17 – Had run within the last 6 weeks

14/17 – Had won between 1-4 times over fences previously

14/17 – Won over this trip previously

13/17 – Raced at Newbury (hurdles or fences) previously

12/17 – Officially rated 139 or higher

12/17 – Placed in the top 5 last time out

11/17 – Winning distance – 2 lengths or less

10/17 – Favourites placed

9/17 – Won by the Paul Nicholls stable

9/17 – Winners that came from the top 3 in the market

8/17 – Won by a French-bred horse

7/17 – Won by a horse aged 8 years-old

6/17 – Went onto run at the Cheltenham Festival (no winners)

6/17 – Won by an Irish-bred horse

5/17 – Favourites to win (1 joint)

3/17 – Ridden by Nick Scholfield

3/17 – Won by the Pipe yard

2/17 – Ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies

2/17 – Won their last race

The average winning SP in the last 10 runnings is 8/1

Note: The 2006 renewal was a dead-heat

Recent Greatwood Gold Cup Chase Winners

2021 – UMBRIGADO (13/2)

2020 – No Race

2019 – SAN BENEDETO (11/1)

2018 – Abandoned

2017 – THOMAS CRAPPER (8/1)

2016 – SAMETEGAL (7/1)

2015 – SOUND INVESTMENT (7/2 fav)

2014 – SHANGANI (3/1 fav)

2013 – PACHA Du POLDER (18/1)

2012 – AERIAL (10/3 fav)

2011 – FINE PARCHMENT (12/1)

2010 – BIG FELLA THANKS (8/1)

2009 – NEW LITTLE BRIC (14/1)

2008 – NATAL (3/1 jfav)

2007 – MADISON du BERLAIS (12/1)

2006 – HORUS (22/1) dead-heat

2006 – CORNISH SET (5/1 fav) dead-heat

2005 – SUPREME PRINCE (7/1)

2004 – ISIO (11/2)

