Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Saturday, 5 March

This Saturday, 5 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Get A Tonic. She runs in the extended 3m novice hurdle for mares at Doncaster today (2:20). Among the best horse racing tips on offer, Dan Skelton’s runner is the top Bet of the Day at odds of 5/4.

Now back in novice company after running in an open mares’ horse racing contest last time out, Get A Tonic looks well worth a wager. Her stamina laden pedigree suggests the step up in trip is no problem. Get A Tonic is thus the horse racing NAP of the Day for 5 March with our tipsters. Read more about her chances below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Get A Tonic win?

Skelton has a 21 per cent strike rate with his Doncaster runners this season. In Get A Tonic, he has a six-year-old daughter of Getaway with two placed efforts at this level. She was far from disgraced when third to subsequent Grade 2 winner Hillcrest in the first of those at Cheltenham in January. Get A Tonic’s most recent horse racing results show her chasing home Marie’s Rock at Warwick last time out.

This was a fine effort as she had previous Grade 2 scorer Indefatigable nine lengths behind in third. That one has some big Cheltenham results in her back form too. Get A Tonic is 9lb and upwards clear of the Doncaster field on official ratings, so can go one better here.

Metier Next Best Horse Racing Tips in Kelso Morebattle Hurdle

At Kelso, meanwhile, the Morebattle Hurdle is the big betting race and Metier has his conditions. Trained by Harry Fry, he rates the next best bet to our horse racing NAP of the Day as a result. The overnight going is described as heavy in places. Metier also has a nice racing weight of 11st 5lb with veteran Buveur D’Air framing the handicap.

Fry has only ever sent five runners up to Kelso but three of those have finished in the first two. Every further drop of rain that falls in the Scottish Borders helps Metier’s cause too. Therefore, at 11/4 with 888Sport, he is also well worth backing. Both Get A Tonic and Metier are big Bet of the Day contenders at their respective tracks. Bet £10 on either when signing up as new customers and get £45 in bonuses.

Best Betting Tips for 5 March Including Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

Doncaster 2:20 – Get A Tonic (NAP) at 5/4 with 888Sport

Newbury 2:27 – Irish Hill at 7/2 with 888Sport

Newbury 3:02 – Black Poppy at 9/4 with 888Sport

Kelso 3:15 – Metier (NB) at 11/4 with 888Sport

Doncaster 3:30 – Soyouthinksoagain (E/W) at 7/1 with 888Sport

