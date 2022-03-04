Horse racing tips today: Saturday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

With racing across the UK and Ireland from Kelso, Doncaster, Newbury, Navan, Lingfield and Southwell, we have plenty of brilliant races to look forward to today. Here are our Saturday horse racing bets.

Some tantalising jumps meetings at Doncaster, Newbury, Kelso and Navan over both fences and hurdles. Meanwhile we see some great flat racing at Southwell and Lingfield, with the all-weather track in at each of the two courses.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newcastle and one from Doncaster, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on all 43 races.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Kelso, Doncaster, Newbury, Navan, Lingfield and Southwell

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – Espoir De Guye @ 5/1 with BetUK – 1.50 Newbury

With two runners entered in this race, the Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase, Espoir De Guye looks to be a mightily strong contender for trainer Venetia Williams.

Coming in with two wins in his last five outings, this 8-year-old looks like the strongest horse in the race and is a rightful favourite for this Grade 3 run. Rated at 149, he is also the highest rated horse in the race and he will be looking to prove why. Charlie Deutsch will more than likely be on the saddle, and he knows how this horse goes so that partnership will further help their cause.

Seems to respond well when shaken up if needed and keeps on in the final few furlongs. A fantastic price of 5/1 with BetUK for the Greatwood Gold Cup. Should be there or there abouts for sure.

NEXT BEST – Get A Tonic @ 5/4 with BetUK – 2.20 Doncaster

Representing the Skelton yard in the second race of the day at Doncaster, Get A Tonic looks like one of the horses to beat in this three mile Listed Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

With plenty of horse in the race boasting multiple wins in the past six months, we believe Get A Tonic under Bridget Andrews is a strong contender. Having won two of it’s last four outings with the other two being second and third place finishes, this 6-year-old mare comes to South Yorkshire in fine fettle.

She is also the highest rated horse in the race and we think he will show just why that is the case come Saturday afternoon. Should give a strong showing.

Today’s Other Horse Racing Tips

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Saturday

We’ve gone through each of the six respective cards at Kelso, Doncaster, Newbury, Navan, Lingfield and Southwell on Saturday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets:

Kelso

1.00 Innatendue @ SP with BetUK

1.32 Sholokjack @ SP with BetUK

2.05 Jetaway Joey @ 11/1 with BetUK

2.40 Windsor Avenue @ 6/1 with BetUK

3.15 Faivoir @ 10/1 with BetUK

3.43 Heartbreak Kid @ SP with BetUK

4.25 Here We Have It @ SP with BetUK

Doncaster

1.45 Jack’s A Legend @ 4/1 with BetUK

2.20 Get A Tonic @ 5/4 with BetUK

2.55 Malystic @ 9/2 with BetUK

3.30 Soyouthinksoagain @ 13/2 with BetUK

4.05 Imphal @ 3/1 with BetUK

4.40 Silver Flyer @ 13/8 with BetUK

5.15 Theatre Man @ SP with BetUK

Newbury

1.15 Indy Five @ 7/2 with BetUK

1.50 Dublin Four @ 9/2 with BetUK

2.27 John Betjeman @ 10/1 with BetUK

3.02 Lord Baddesley @ 15/8 with BetUK

3.37 Dorking Boy @ 7/2 with BetUK

4.12 Soldier Of Destiny @ 7/4 with BetUK

4.47 Firestream @ 5/2 with BetUK

Navan

1.10 Vera Verto @ 11/4 with BetUK

1.40 Pure Sirloin @ 11/1 with BetUK

2.13 Jumping Jet @ 13/8 with BetUK

2.48 Gain De Cause @ 5/2 with BetUK

3.23 Lady Rita @ 13/8 with BetUK

3.58 Grange Walk @ 5/1 with BetUK

4.32 Nobody Home @ 7/2 with BetUK

5.05 Daphne Moon @ 7/1 with BetUK

Lingfield (AW)

12.49 Reticent @ SP with BetUK

1.24 Midgetonamission @ SP with BetUK

1.59 Blazer Two @ SP with BetUK

2.34 Red Flyer @ SP with BetUK

3.09 Moveonup @ SP with BetUK

3.50 Existent @ SP with BetUK

4.19 El Caballo @ SP with BetUK

4.54 Aljaryaal @ SP with BetUK

Southwell (AW)

5.00 Distinction @ SP with BetUK

5.30 Red Kite @ SP with BetUK

6.00 Custard The Dragon @ SP with BetUK

6.30 Tiber Flow @ SP with BetUK

7.00 Prince Abu @ SP with BetUK

7.30 Airshow @ SP with BetUK

8.00 Flaming Dawn @ SP with BetUK

8.30 Needle Lace @ SP with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

