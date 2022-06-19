We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Monday 20th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Windsor, Chepstow and Wolverhampton fixtures.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 23/2 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. New customers only between 13/06/22 – 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

SHAWREE WARRIOR @ 11/10 with BetUK – 1.35 Chepstow



Very promising third on debut at Wetherby – beaten only 1 3/4 lengths. Would have improved for that run and the experince so everything points to a bit run here and is taken to get off the mark for the David O’Meara yard.

STONE CIRCLE @ Evs with BetUK – 3.15 Chepstow



Just got nabed at Carlisle last week over 6f. Back to 5f here should be fine and is off the same mark here but with Harry Davies taking over in the saddle to claim a handy 5lbs.

Course winner that was a very easy winner at Hamilton last week (6 1/2 lengths). Escapes a penalty for that here in this amateur riders’ race and top jockey in Becky Smith riding.

LA YAKEL @ 4/6 with BetUK – 7.35 Windsor

Third on debut at Nottingham and can be expected to have learned a lot for that run. This William Haggas runner was also not able to get a clear run the last race for a long period and without that would have probably got a fair bit closer.

Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 23/2 with BetUK (click the betslip below)

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers only between 13/06/22 - 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Open only to new BetUK.com players. Aged 18 or over. Opt-in required by depositing via the “My Offers” page and placing a qualifying bet. Offer is available on mobile browser and desktop only. New customers only between 13/06/22 – 19/06/22. Stake min. £10 at odds of 1.5 or greater within 7 days. Max 3 x £10 and 4 x £5 Free Bets credited on qualifying bet settlement on selected events. 1x claim per customer. Void, cashed out, partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Free bets are non-withdrawable & not returned with winnings. 3 day expiry.

Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers

See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.

More Horse Racing Free Bets