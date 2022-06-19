Horse racing tips to add to your Lucky 15 bet slips on Monday 20th June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the Windsor, Chepstow and Wolverhampton fixtures.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 23/2 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers For Royal Ascot Free Bets
|Sites
|Highlights
|Register
|1.
|
Bet £20 Get £40 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus join the BetUK ‘Acca Club’ and get 5 profit boosts to use on accas with different numbers of selections (Ts&C’s apply), plus Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET (new customers).
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
SHAWREE WARRIOR @ 11/10 with BetUK – 1.35 Chepstow
Very promising third on debut at Wetherby – beaten only 1 3/4 lengths. Would have improved for that run and the experince so everything points to a bit run here and is taken to get off the mark for the David O’Meara yard.
STONE CIRCLE @ Evs with BetUK – 3.15 Chepstow
Just got nabed at Carlisle last week over 6f. Back to 5f here should be fine and is off the same mark here but with Harry Davies taking over in the saddle to claim a handy 5lbs.
GHOSTLY @ 4/5 with BetUK – 5.55 Worcester
Course winner that was a very easy winner at Hamilton last week (6 1/2 lengths). Escapes a penalty for that here in this amateur riders’ race and top jockey in Becky Smith riding.
LA YAKEL @ 4/6 with BetUK – 7.35 Windsor
Third on debut at Nottingham and can be expected to have learned a lot for that run. This William Haggas runner was also not able to get a clear run the last race for a long period and without that would have probably got a fair bit closer.
Back today’s Lucky 15 selections in an acca @ 23/2 with BetUK (click the betslip below)
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Free Bets
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £20, Get £40 in Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets