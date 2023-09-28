Tonight, the Detroit Lions will be on the road to face the Green Bay Packers on TNF. Both teams are dealing with a number of injuries heading into the contest. For Detroit, at least five players were questionable yesterday. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, two starters for the Lions are expected to return tonight.

David Montgomery and Taylor Decker will be playing vs. the Packers on TNF. The Lions won in Week 3 vs. the Falcons, but their offense will benefit greatly with Montgomery and Decker returning. Justin Rodgers of the Detroit News confirmed that both players will be active and suiting up for their Week 4 matchup.

The Lions will have at least two starters returning in Week 4 vs. the Packers

Correction: #Lions RB David Montgomery and LT Taylor Decker ARE playing tonight against the #Packers. CB Emmanuel Moseley is NOT playing. There was a miscommunication, and I will just have to eat this one. I apologize for the error. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 28, 2023



Veteran tackle Taylor Decker is in his 8th season with the Detroit Lions. He was their first-round pick back in 2016 and has been a starter since day one. He’s played in at least 15 games in five of his first seven seasons in the NFL. Decker has only played one game in 2023 dealing with a high ankle sprain and bone bruise.

The 30-year-old is confident he’ll be able to play through the pain this week. He’s had two full games to rest and be ready for this TNF matchup vs. the Packers. As for David Montgomery, he’s missed one game this season. The first-year Lion missed their Week 3 contest vs. the Falcons due to a bone bruise on his thigh.

So what we seemingly know so far from an injury standpoint: LIONS Confirmed Out: Jason Cabinda, Matt Nelson, H. Vaitai

Reported Out: Emmanuel Moseley

Reported In: David Montgomery, Taylor Decker

Unknown: Jonah Jackson, Kerby Joseph PACKERS Confirmed out: David Bakhtiari,… — Andy Herman (@AndyHermanNFL) September 28, 2023

In two games played this season, Montgomery has carried the ball 37 times for 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns. When he missed Week 3 vs. Atlanta, rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs took his place as RB1. When both players are active. Montgomery has been seeing more work in the rushing game. Gibbs is utilized in the passing game but carried the ball 17 times for 80 yards. The Lions’ offense tonight should look more like it did in Week 1 vs. the Chiefs.