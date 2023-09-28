NFL

Lions Injury Report: David Montgomery and Taylor Decker will return for TNF vs. the Packers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Taylor Decker Lions pic
Taylor Decker Lions pic

Tonight, the Detroit Lions will be on the road to face the Green Bay Packers on TNF. Both teams are dealing with a number of injuries heading into the contest. For Detroit, at least five players were questionable yesterday. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, two starters for the Lions are expected to return tonight. 

David Montgomery and Taylor Decker will be playing vs. the Packers on TNF. The Lions won in Week 3 vs. the Falcons, but their offense will benefit greatly with Montgomery and Decker returning. Justin Rodgers of the Detroit News confirmed that both players will be active and suiting up for their Week 4 matchup.

The Lions will have at least two starters returning in Week 4 vs. the Packers


Veteran tackle Taylor Decker is in his 8th season with the Detroit Lions. He was their first-round pick back in 2016 and has been a starter since day one. He’s played in at least 15 games in five of his first seven seasons in the NFL. Decker has only played one game in 2023 dealing with a high ankle sprain and bone bruise.

The 30-year-old is confident he’ll be able to play through the pain this week. He’s had two full games to rest and be ready for this TNF matchup vs. the Packers. As for David Montgomery, he’s missed one game this season. The first-year Lion missed their Week 3 contest vs. the Falcons due to a bone bruise on his thigh.

In two games played this season, Montgomery has carried the ball 37 times for 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns. When he missed Week 3 vs. Atlanta, rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs took his place as RB1. When both players are active. Montgomery has been seeing more work in the rushing game. Gibbs is utilized in the passing game but carried the ball 17 times for 80 yards. The Lions’ offense tonight should look more like it did in Week 1 vs. the Chiefs.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Sam LaPorta Lions pic 1
NFL

LATEST NFL Odds: Three Prop Bets For Thursday’s Lions Vs. Packers Game Via BetOnline

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  20min
NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
NFL
Best NFL Bonuses & Free Bets – NFL Betting Offers For Week 4
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  53min

Join us as we spotlight some of the best NFL betting offers for Week 4, with everything from free bets to deposit matches. In total, there are is $8,750 available…

Justin Fields Bears pic 1
NFL
How committed are the Chicago Bears to keeping Justin Fields as their starter after the 2023 season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h

Despite going 3-12 as the Bears’ starting QB in 2022, the 24-year-old showed some hope. In 2023, Fields has not been as impressive as he was the previous season. The…

taylor swift chiefs box
NFL
Travis Kelce Girlfriend List: Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend’s Dating History
Author image David Evans  •  1h
Taylor Decker Lions pic
NFL
Lions Injury Report: David Montgomery and Taylor Decker will return for TNF vs. the Packers
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4
NFL
Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Week 4 – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
Austin Ekeler Chargers pic
NFL
Chargers Injury Report: Will Austin Ekeler be available in Week 4 after missing the last two games in a row?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  3h
Arrow to top