Will Lions’ rookie Jahmyr Gibbs see increased playing time after David Montgomery suffered a thigh bruise?

Zach Wolpin
After stunning the Chiefs in Week 1, the Lions took a tough loss at home in Week 2. The game went to OT where the Seahawks would win, 37-31. Lions’ QB Jared Goff had a costly pick-six in 4th quarter. Additionally, RB David Montgomery suffered a thigh bruise in the 4th and had to be helped off the field. 

The 26-year-old had to be carted off the field and had his leg wrapped. Head coach Dan Campbell said more news about the injury should come out today. If Montgomery is out for a few weeks, the Lions might turn to their rookie RB for a spark of energy. Jahmyr Gibbs has the chance to see increased playing time if Montgomery cannot play through his injury.

Jahmyr Gibbs has not been featured in the Lions’ run game to start the 2023 season


Through the first two weeks of the season, it’s clear that David Montgomery is the Lions’ preferred RB to run the ball. In Week 1, Montgomery had 21 rushes and followed that up with 16 in Week 2. The injury late in the third quarter may have cost him a few extra snaps. With his reported thigh bruise, there’s a chance Montgomery misses some time.

If he does go to the sideline, Detroit did draft an RB 12th overall in the 2023 draft. Against the Chiefs in Week 1, Gibbs got seven total carries and had two catches. In Week 2, the Lions gave Gibbs more work in the passing game. He had seven catches vs. the Seahawks, but still only had seven carries.


The Lions’ OC Ben Johnson said the team will use Jahmyr Gibbs as he gets more comfortable. However, David Montgomery’s injury could get Gibbs on the field quicker than they expected. In Week 1, Gibbs had some questionable carries in the run game. It’s an area where he needs to grow. Getting valuable in-game experience is the only real way to get that done. How will the Lions use Gibbs moving forward if Montgomery misses time?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Arrow to top