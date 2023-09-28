Everygame NFL Free Bet: $500 To Bet On Packers vs Lions Thursday Night Football

$500 in bonuses could be yours as Week 4 of the season kicks off with the Packers vs Lions for Thursday Night Football. See how you can claim your Everygame NFL free bet below.
Everygame NFL Free Bet Offer — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $500
Ahead of the NFL Week 4 opener on the latest Thursday Night Football instalment, new users yet to sign up with Everygame can unlock an NFL free bet worth up to $500
Their match bonus is worth 100% of whatever you are willing to deposit as a new customer, which is capped at $500.
How To Claim Your NFL Free Bet
- Click to register with Everygame
- Deposit $500 and receive a 100% deposit bonus
- Receive $500 in NFL free bets
Terms And Conditions:
- 100% bonus can be claimed
- Maximum bonus is $500
RELATED: Green Bay Packers Vs Detroit Lions Picks, Odds, Line: Week 4 NFL Predictions For Thursday Night Football
Why You Should Join Everygame For NFL Week 4 Thursday Night Football
Everygame has been a market leader in online sports betting for nearly three decades, and their reputation precedes them when it comes to NFL coverage and customer care.
You can also bet on NFL with Everygame in ANY US State, so it doesn’t matter if you live in a banned betting area in the USA – including Texas and California.
Week 4 begins with an evenly poised matchup in Wisconsin between the Packers and the Lions, with sportsbooks struggling to split them – Detroit enter as -1.5 road favorites.
This could translate to plenty of value when approaching Thursday Night Football betting, and with Everygame boasting a wide reaching NFL market coverage, there are plenty of avenues to explore.
Key Reasons To Bet With Everygame
- Better odds and more markets
- Bet on all NFL Week 4 games
- Bet in ANY US State
- Existing customer offers
- Age restriction: 18+
- No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
- No taxes on winnings
- Bet with crypto
RELATED: NFL Public Betting Week 4: Thursday Night Football Evenly Poised, Small Majority Siding With Detroit Lions