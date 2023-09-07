NFL

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

Author image
Joe Lyons
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
https dawindycity.com wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1182513814
https dawindycity.com wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1182513814

We have unearthed some of the more noteworthy David Montgomery prop bet lines in time for NFL’s opening match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

Bovada have released their prop bet lines for Montgomery vs the Chiefs.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds Vs Kansas City Chiefs

  • Montgomery to score 1st TD +900
  • Montgomery total rushing yards – Over/Under 48.5 -110
  • Montgomery over 1.5 TDs +700

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. Bovada don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

RELATED: Chiefs Vs Lions Predictions, Betting Picks & Best Bets: Blowout At Arrowhead

Bovada $750 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at Bovada can get a Free Bet of up to $750. To claim:

  1. Go to Bovada
  2. Register an account
  3. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  4. Receive $750 in free bets

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Montgomery averaged 50.1 rushing yards per game in 2022
  • Montgomery rushing yards over has hit in 6 of his last 10 games
  • Montgomery had 5 rushing TDs and 1 receiving TD in 2022
  • The average rushing yards line for Montgomery last season was 48.5

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on 2023 Opening Night

$1000 Welcome Bonus For NFL Now 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus On NFL Today 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
$750 In Free Bets For NFL 2023/24 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
NFL OFFER: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES

 Claim Offer Now

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as Bovada will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

NFL Content You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons
Author Image

Joe Lyons

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
r959698 1296x729 16 9
NFL

LATEST Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs

Author image Joe Lyons  •  1 min
dtweeprkhz9tcflg2rjv
NFL
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Kansas City Chiefs
Author image Joe Lyons  •  4min

We guide you through some of the best Jared Goff prop bet lines in time for NFL curtain raiser between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. Bovada have released…

usatsi 19998007 168390306 lowres
NFL
Isiah Pacheco Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5min

Isiah Pacheco prop bet odds offer some of the most intriguing selections for NFL opening night between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. BetOnline have released their prop bet lines…

https cdn.cnn .com cnnnext dam assets 220117111951 travis kelce
NFL
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  7min
NFL
Patrick Mahomes Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Detroit Lions
Author image Joe Lyons  •  8min
NFL Same Game Parlay Everygame
NFL
How To Place An NFL Same Game Parlay With Everygame – USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Kyle Curran  •  32min
Hurts and Belichick pic
NFL
Patriots’ Bill Belichick has high praise for Jalen Hurts ahead of their Week 1 vs. the Eagles
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  41min
Arrow to top