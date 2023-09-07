We have unearthed some of the more noteworthy David Montgomery prop bet lines in time for NFL’s opening match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions.

Bovada have released their prop bet lines for Montgomery vs the Chiefs.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds Vs Kansas City Chiefs

Montgomery to score 1st TD +900

Montgomery total rushing yards – Over/Under 48.5 -110

Montgomery over 1.5 TDs +700

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. Bovada don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats Kit

Montgomery averaged 50.1 rushing yards per game in 2022

Montgomery rushing yards over has hit in 6 of his last 10 games

Montgomery had 5 rushing TDs and 1 receiving TD in 2022

The average rushing yards line for Montgomery last season was 48.5

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as Bovada will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

