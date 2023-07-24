NFL

Lions: C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a non-contact injury (leg) and was carted off at practice

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
On Day 2 of their training camp, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson went down with a non-contact injury. He had to be carted off and the 25-year-old was visibly upset. Gardner-Johnson could not put any pressure on his leg and had to be helped up by the trainers. 

Detroit Lions beat writer and insider Tim Twentyman was the first to report the C.J. Gardner-Johnson injury. During this past offseason, he was the team’s top free agent signing. Gardener-Johnson signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions. He was expected to help be a part of rebuilding Detroit’s secondary. However, he’s expected to miss a significant amount of time.

Losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a non-contact injury was a huge blow to Detroit’s secondary


Last season, C.J. Gardner-Johnson played for the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite playing in only 12 of their 17 regular season games, he was tied for the most interceptions (6) in the NFL in 2022. He missed the first five games of last season with a lacerated kidney. Gardener-Johnson ended up being a huge contributor on defense for the Eagles in the second half of the season.

Unfortunately, he suffered this non-contact injury at practice today. The former 4th round pick was poised to have a big season with the Lions in 2023. Last season with Philadelphia, he recorded an interception in five consecutive games. The Lions were hoping to see that kind of production from Gardner-Johnson this season. Now, they are unsure when he’ll be fully healthy.

This past offseason, Gardner-Johnson wanted a long-term contract with the Eagles. They were not willing to give him that. Gardner-Johnson acted quickly and signed with the Lions in March. Detroit’s head coach Dan Campbell said that Gardener-Johnson had a contagious energy. His presence will be missed despite not having played a game for the Lions yet.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
