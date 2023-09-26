Fulham have landed themselves in the crosshairs of their own fans after setting ludicrous prices for their upcoming Premier League clash against Manchester United. Fans are outraged with the pricing and have been calling out the club on social networking platforms.

Fulham Break Track Record Of Affordability

One of the most popular teams in England, Manchester United, will make the trip to Craven Cottage for their Premier League appointment with Fulham on November 4. The London club, who have rarely overcharged their fans, have now put the tickets on sale, sparking controversy.

As reported by The Daily Star, Fulham fans will have to shell out between £67 ($81.61) to £160 ($194.89) to catch their team in action against Manchester United. Tickets in the Family Section have a different pricing scheme.

Tickets in the Riverside Stand are on sale for £150-£160 ($182.71-$194.89), which is the highest they have ever been. One can buy tickets outside the Family Section in the Johnny Haynes Stand for a minimum of £83 ($101.10), while the best seats in the area are going for £106 ($129.12). To sit in the Putney or Hammersmith, fans must shell out between £67 ($81.61) and £77 ($93.79).

According to Fulham fans on social networking site X, tickets in the Family Section are only available to those who are going to the match with kids. Even then, only 300-400 tickets are available for purchase.

Fan Club Sends Message To Fulham For Making Manchester United Clash

On Monday (September 25), The Fulham Supporters’ Trust released a statement, expressing their disappointment with the pricing for the Manchester United game. They said that the latest pricing would force many Fulham fans to miss the clash at Craven Cottage.

The statement read:

“The prices for the Riverside Stand are the highest we have ever seen for individual match day sales and are likely to be financially out of reach for many of those who hold Club membership.

“Adult prices around the rest of the ground have increased approximately 18% since last year, which is similar to the increase in season ticket prices for this season. We continue to have concerns that Club members, including concessions, are being priced out of attending games.”

Fulham have been mediocre in the Premier League this season, picking up eight points from six games to land in 11th place in the standings. Manchester United, too, have struggled, with them picking up nine points from six games to claim ninth spot on the list.