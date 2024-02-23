Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to secure a slender 2-1 victory over Fulham in their upcoming Premier League meeting.

Chris Sutton Believes Manchester United Will Extend Winning Stream Against Fulham

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have been in excellent form lately. They have not always dominated proceedings but have shown impressive grit to secure maximum points in their last five outings in all competitions. The 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on February 11 was the most remarkable victory of the lot, as it allowed them to close the gap to the fourth-placed outfit. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League rankings, sitting five points behind Villa.

Looking to extend their Premier League winning run to five games, United will welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. In his BBC column, Sutton predicted the Cottagers to make the hosts comfortable but ultimately fall to a 2-1 defeat. Here is what he wrote about the Matchday 26 clash:

“Manchester United keep on winning – Sunday’s success at Luton was their fifth in a row in all competitions – and I’m pleased to see Rasmus Hojlund has carried on scoring too.

“Fulham were very unlucky to lose to United at Craven Cottage in November, but their away form is not the best. They have only won once away in the league all season, against Everton on the opening weekend.”

He added:

“I don’t think this will be easy for United, because Fulham are a dangerous counter-attacking team, but Erik ten Hag’s time are playing with more freedom at the moment, which is why I think they will win.”

Sutton’s prediction: 2-1 for Manchester United

Manchester United Vs. Fulham: Last Meeting & Head-To-Head

The Mancunians made the trip to Craven Cottage for the clash with Fulham on November 4. Marco Silva’s side came close to punishing the visitors, but Erik ten Hag ultimately had the last laugh, thanks to an injury-time (90+1′) winner from Bruno Fernandes. The 1-0 victory marked United’s 56th victory over Fulham in 90 matches. The London club have won just 14 times and held the 20-time English champions to 20 draws.

Fulham have not beaten United in their last 18 attempts, with their last triumph coming in March 2009.