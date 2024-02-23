Soccer

“Very unlucky to lose to United” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Outcome Of Premier League Clash Between Manchester United & Fulham

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag

Former Chelsea forward Chris Sutton has backed Manchester United to secure a slender 2-1 victory over Fulham in their upcoming Premier League meeting.

Chris Sutton Believes Manchester United Will Extend Winning Stream Against Fulham

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United have been in excellent form lately. They have not always dominated proceedings but have shown impressive grit to secure maximum points in their last five outings in all competitions. The 2-1 victory over Aston Villa on February 11 was the most remarkable victory of the lot, as it allowed them to close the gap to the fourth-placed outfit. The Red Devils are currently sixth in the Premier League rankings, sitting five points behind Villa.

Looking to extend their Premier League winning run to five games, United will welcome Fulham to Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon. In his BBC column, Sutton predicted the Cottagers to make the hosts comfortable but ultimately fall to a 2-1 defeat. Here is what he wrote about the Matchday 26 clash:

Manchester United keep on winning – Sunday’s success at Luton was their fifth in a row in all competitions – and I’m pleased to see Rasmus Hojlund has carried on scoring too.

Fulham were very unlucky to lose to United at Craven Cottage in November, but their away form is not the best. They have only won once away in the league all season, against Everton on the opening weekend.

He added:

I don’t think this will be easy for United, because Fulham are a dangerous counter-attacking team, but Erik ten Hag’s time are playing with more freedom at the moment, which is why I think they will win.”

Sutton’s prediction: 2-1 for Manchester United

Manchester United Vs. Fulham: Last Meeting & Head-To-Head

The Mancunians made the trip to Craven Cottage for the clash with Fulham on November 4. Marco Silva’s side came close to punishing the visitors, but Erik ten Hag ultimately had the last laugh, thanks to an injury-time (90+1′) winner from Bruno Fernandes. The 1-0 victory marked United’s 56th victory over Fulham in 90 matches. The London club have won just 14 times and held the 20-time English champions to 20 draws.

Fulham have not beaten United in their last 18 attempts, with their last triumph coming in March 2009.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST “Very unlucky to lose to United” – Chris Sutton Predicts The Outcome Of Premier League Clash Between Manchester United & Fulham

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 23 2024
Former Chelsea And Current Bayern Munich Manager Thomas Tuchel Might Return To Premier League
Soccer
Stan Collymore Claims Ex-Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel Is ‘Targeting’ Mega Premier League Job
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 23 2024

Renowned journalist Stan Collymore has claimed former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel wants to replace Erik ten Hag as Manchester United’s manager. On Tuesday (February 20), Bayern Munich announced that they…

Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Report: Premier League Manager Top Choice To Become Xavi’s Successor, But Barcelona Not Sure About His Aura
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 23 2024

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly one of the frontrunners to become Xavi’s successor at Barcelona, but doubts remain over his ability to handle such a…

Liverpool And Premier League Legend Mohamed Salah
Soccer
Top 5 Goalscorers Over The Age Of 30 In Top 5 European Leagues This Season: Liverpool Ace Mohamed Salah Is Premier League’s Sole Representative
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 23 2024
Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea Have Conceded Many Late Goals In Premier League
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light On 24-Year-Old’s Future At Stamford Bridge Amid Links To Tottenham Hotspur
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 22 2024
Xavi And Henry Playing For Barcelona
Soccer
“Feel Proud” – Arsenal Legend Thierry Henry Heaps Praise On Barcelona Boss Xavi, Says Only One Man Has A Better Brain Than The Spaniard
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 22 2024
solanke
Soccer
West Ham Transfer Latest: Hammers Will Make Their Move For Dominic Solanke In The Summer Transfer Window
Author image Ben Horlock  •  Feb 22 2024
Arrow to top