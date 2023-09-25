Soccer

“The bald guys are very complicated” – Arturo Vidal Slams Erik Ten Hag For Bumping Cristiano Ronaldo Off Manchester United

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Former Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has launched an attack on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, suggesting it was nonsensical of him to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

One of the most decorated soccer players in history, Cristiano Ronaldo, left Manchester United as a free agent in November 2022. The Portugal icon had his contract terminated by mutual consent following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo claimed that Ten Hag did not respect him and accused the club of lacking compassion when he was dealing with a family emergency in the summer of 2022.

Arturo Vidal Criticizes Manchester United Boss For ‘Taking Out’ Ronaldo

Speaking on Twitch, Vidal compared Ten Hag with Flamengo manager Jorge Sampaoli, whom he clashed with during his brief spell with the Brazilian club. He claimed that Ten Hag made a mistake pushing the Al-Nassr superstar out, accusing him of making a mess at Manchester United.

Vidal began by saying (via TyC Sports):

“That coach made a bad decision. How can you take out Cristiano Ronaldo? That’s how these guys are. That’s why sometimes the coaches who come in leave a mess. Terrible.

“I don’t know what they’re thinking. Taking out Cristiano? He was the top scorer, and he takes him out. The bald guys are very complicated.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Become The Face Of Saudi Arabian Soccer

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr in January 2023, Saudi Arabia has attracted some of the best players in soccer. Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, and Sadio Mane are some of the top players who have followed Ronaldo to the desert.

Ronaldo, of course, has not only been leading the commercial revolution but has also been in inspiring form on the pitch. The Al-Nassr superstar capped off his debut campaign in Qatar with 14 goals in 19 appearances across competitions. This season, he has started even more brightly, scoring goals left, right, and center. He has appeared in six games in the Saudi Pro League this season, netting a whopping nine times.

Additionally, he has been paying attention to his creative side, recording four assists already in the Saudi top-flight this season.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
fbl esp barcelona election
Soccer

LATEST Barcelona Make Huge Scouting Call Amid Institution-Wide Financial Cuts

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  9min
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names Two Teams That Wanted To Sign Blues Striker This Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  51min

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said both AC Milan and West Ham United wanted to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja in the summer transfer window. Broja, 22, turned heads…

Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
“It’s my fault” – Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Shoulders Blame Following Defeat To Atletico Madrid
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has taken the blame for his team’s hapless display in the 3-1 defeat to bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in La Liga. The defeat not only…

Arturo Vidal Brutally Criticizes Milan & Newcastle's Champions League Display
Soccer
“It’s Disgusting” – Vidal Slams Newcastle United & AC Milan For Playing The ‘Worst Match’ In Champions League History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 22 2023
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Barcelona Report: Club Could Have To Pay Over €100 Million To Sign Portuguese Duo Permanently
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 22 2023
Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp
Soccer
Michael Owen Claims Liverpool Were ‘Very Lucky’ To Get A Penalty In Europa League Win Over LASK
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 22 2023
Lionel Messi Is The Most Valuable Player Over The Age Of 35
Soccer
“I don’t know what I’ll do” – Inter Miami Superstar Lionel Messi Discusses Post-Retirement Plans
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 22 2023
Arrow to top