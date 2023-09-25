Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has launched an attack on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, suggesting it was nonsensical of him to remove Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United.

One of the most decorated soccer players in history, Cristiano Ronaldo, left Manchester United as a free agent in November 2022. The Portugal icon had his contract terminated by mutual consent following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. In the interview, Ronaldo claimed that Ten Hag did not respect him and accused the club of lacking compassion when he was dealing with a family emergency in the summer of 2022.

Arturo Vidal Criticizes Manchester United Boss For ‘Taking Out’ Ronaldo

Speaking on Twitch, Vidal compared Ten Hag with Flamengo manager Jorge Sampaoli, whom he clashed with during his brief spell with the Brazilian club. He claimed that Ten Hag made a mistake pushing the Al-Nassr superstar out, accusing him of making a mess at Manchester United.

Vidal began by saying (via TyC Sports):

“That coach made a bad decision. How can you take out Cristiano Ronaldo? That’s how these guys are. That’s why sometimes the coaches who come in leave a mess. Terrible.

“I don’t know what they’re thinking. Taking out Cristiano? He was the top scorer, and he takes him out. The bald guys are very complicated.”

Cristiano Ronaldo Has Become The Face Of Saudi Arabian Soccer

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Al-Nassr in January 2023, Saudi Arabia has attracted some of the best players in soccer. Karim Benzema, Neymar, N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, and Sadio Mane are some of the top players who have followed Ronaldo to the desert.

Ronaldo, of course, has not only been leading the commercial revolution but has also been in inspiring form on the pitch. The Al-Nassr superstar capped off his debut campaign in Qatar with 14 goals in 19 appearances across competitions. This season, he has started even more brightly, scoring goals left, right, and center. He has appeared in six games in the Saudi Pro League this season, netting a whopping nine times.

Additionally, he has been paying attention to his creative side, recording four assists already in the Saudi top-flight this season.