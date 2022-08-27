WATCH: Gabriel goes from zero to hero and wins it for Arsenal

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

After gifting Aleksandr Mitrovic the opening goal, Arsenal centre-back Gabriel won the game for the Gunners right at the death to preserve Mikel Arteta’s winning start to the season.

Gabriel Martinelli’s corner wasn’t dealt with by former Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno and the ball fell kindly at Gabriel’s feet to poke home into an empty net and give Arsenal a deserved 2-1 lead.

After going 1-0 down as Mitrovic netted his 100th Fulham goal and fourth of the Premier League season, skipper Martin Odegaard equalised through a deflected effort shortly after.

Gabriel’s winner leaves Arsenal top of the Premier League with four wins from four, ahead of Manchester City, Brighton, and Spurs who make up the remaining Champions League places.