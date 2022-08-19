The 5 Most Expensive Players Bought By Newly Promoted Clubs

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

In recent years, newly promoted clubs haven’t been afraid to splash some cash in order to stay up. For some it works, for others, it doesn’t.

Nottingham Forest marked their return to the Premier League with a win in their first home game. The win was a statement to the league.

Today, they made another big statement to the rest of the league by announcing the signing of Morgan Gibbs-White. The Wolves academy product has cost a massive £42.5m. The initial fee paid is believed to be around £25m, with add-ons potentially taking the deal to £42.5m.

Gibbs-White is a player with huge potential, but he’s never been given the chance to show this in the Premier League. The 22-year-old had an impressive season with Sheffield United in the Championship last season, but the fee has raised eyebrows.

This move is a big one for both the club and player, but how does it rank in terms of fee paid against other newly promoted clubs?

5. Aleksandar Mitrovic – £22.23m (Fulham)



The Serbian spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Fulham from Newcastle United.

When Fulham returned to the Premier League, they went straight after the striker. Mitrovic cost Fulham £22.23m during a summer where they spent big money to stay up.

He only managed to grab 11 goals in the Premier League that season as the team were relegated.

In the Championship, Mitrovic has been a different animal. If Fulham want to stay up, they need their main man to be that animal in the Premier League.

4. Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa – £22.37m (Fulham)



Another player that Fulham brought in during the summer of the 2018/19 season. Anguissa never kicked on at Fulham.

He was shipped out on loan to Villarreal when Fulham were relegated, and then to Napoli during the 2021/22 season.

Anguissa left Fulham permanently this summer, joining Napoli for £13.50m.

3. Jean Michael Seri – £27m (Fulham)

Yep, you guessed it, another 2018/19 summer purchase by Fulham.

It was reported that Fulham beat the likes of Arsenal and Barcelona to the signing of Seri. Despite the reputation of Seri, he struggled during his first season at the club.

After loans at Galatasaray and Bordeaux, Seri joined Hull City on a free transfer this summer.

2. Rodrigo – £27m (Leeds United)

After successful years at Valencia, which included gaining international caps for Spain, Rodrigo joined newly promoted Leeds United.

Rodrigo hasn’t lit the world alight since his arrival, but he’s become a regular first team player at Elland Road.

In 64 games, Rodrigo has 16 goals – he’ll be hoping to add to this tally this season.

1. Morgan Gibbs-White – £42.5m (Nottingham Forest)

The 22-year-old has a lot of pressure on his shoulders this season. He needs to live up to the price tag and try to help keep Forest up.

It will be interesting to see if this transfer fee will be beaten in upcoming years, or even this summer.