NFL

NFL: Lamar Jackson On Patrick Mahomes – “I Don’t Like Competing Against Him At All”

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz hi res 545c19f9c07f964e1610e19ef86a94f4 crop north
rsz hi res 545c19f9c07f964e1610e19ef86a94f4 crop north

Of the four quarterbacks that remain in the NFL Playoffs, there may be none that has more to prove than Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens. He and his team have been one of the best in the regular season over the past few years, but have routinely come up short in the postseason when the games matter the most.

NFL: Ravens Will Need To Overcome Mahomes To Reach Their Goals

The franchise is hoping that this will be the year that they are finally able to make it over the hump, but they’ll have to defeat one of the best playoff performers that we have seen in recent memory.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have had a dominant run over the past half-decade plus. They are playing in their 6th straight AFC Championship Game, looking for their third Super Bowl title in that span, and their quarterback was the NFL MVP last season. They’re the team standing in the way of Jackson and the Ravens getting to the big game, and Baltimore will have to overcome their history against Kansas City in order to advance.

Since becoming the starter midway through his rookie season, Jackson is 1-3 against the Chiefs. He and Mahomes faced off once during each regular season from 2018 to 2021, and Baltimore’s only win came in the most recent matchup.

Jackson Calls Matchup With Mahomes A “Heavyweight Fight”

In a press conference leading up to this weekend’s AFC Championship, Jackson was asked about his thoughts on competing against the reigning MVP, and he joked that he’d rather not have to go through Mahomes to achieve his goals:

“I don’t like competing against him at all. (Laughter) He’s a great quarterback, definitely a Hall of Famer…Two up and coming greats going toe-to-toe like a heavyweight fight”

Jackson is expected to take home the NFL MVP award this season. He led the Ravens to the best record in the AFC, securing the #1 seed, and did so by accounting for 4,499 total yards and 29 combined touchdowns.

Mahomes will be playing in just his second road postseason game of his career, but he proved that he can win away from home last week in Buffalo. For the first time in the 6 championship game appearances, the Chiefs will be listed as underdogs. The spread is currently sitting at -3.5 in favor of the Ravens.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
How To Bet On 49ers vs Lions In Michigan
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions In Michigan

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 24 2024
Adrian Griffin Bucks pic
NFL
NBA analyst Jamal Crawford had a problem with Adrian Griffin being fired so quickly by Milwaukee
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2024

After losing to the Heat in the first round of playoffs last season, the Bucks decided to fire Mike Budenholzer. Milwaukee had multiple candidates to choose from and they went…

USATSI 22287267 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Conference Championships In Canada
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 24 2024

Bet on the NFL Conference Championships in ALL Canada provinces by using the featured Canada sports betting site below. Plus, also claim up to $1,000 in free bets. This Sunday’s…

Bet On Ravens vs Chiefs In Missouri
NFL
How To Bet On Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs In Missouri
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 24 2024
Joe Barry Packers pic
NFL
The Packers are moving on from DC Joe Barry after three seasons in Green Bay
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 24 2024
Bet On 49ers vs Lions In California
NFL
How To Bet On San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions In California
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 24 2024
USATSI 22344782 168397130 lowres
NFL
Jared Goff Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 24 2024
Arrow to top