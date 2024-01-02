NFL Odds: Lamar Jackson Has Already Locked Up The MVP Award

Just a couple of weeks ago, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was the front-runner to win NFL MVP for the 2023 season. The 49ers were dominating the league, and their former 7th round draft pick quarterback was at the top of the leaderboard when it came to the most prestigious individual award that the league has to offer. But one tough game in prime time and an electric surge from Lamar Jackson of the Ravens, and Purdy is no longer in the running. In fact, no one else really is.

Lamar Jackson Has The NFL MVP Award Wrapped Up

Lamar Jackson’s on another level! pic.twitter.com/nJmGu23VM8 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 1, 2024

Jackson was on the odds board all season long, as he entered the season at +1500 to take home the MVP award. He had the 5th shortest odds of any player, and wasn’t garnering the same type of attention that Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Joe Burrow were getting. Jackson didn’t get off to a blazing start in 2023, and was still sitting at roughly +1500 by the time November began.

The Ravens got out to a 3-2 start to the season, and didn’t look like they’d be one of the tougher NFL teams come season’s end. But they’ve lost just a single game since October 8th, and have improved to 13-3 and have secured the #1 seed in the AFC playoffs before Week 18 even begins. Jackson’s MVP stock has been rising ever since, though he was still considered something of a long shot behind Purdy entering Week 16.

The game between the 49ers and Ravens changed everything. It was a battle between two powerhouses and a potential Super Bowl preview, but ended up being one-sided in favor of Baltimore. Purdy threw for four interceptions on the night, and eventually left the game with a minor injury and didn’t return when he was medically cleared. Jackson, on the other hand, finished with just shy of 300 total yards, and tossed two touchdowns and no interceptions. The Ravens won by a score of 33-19.

Baltimore Will Be Top Seed In AFC For Postseason

Lamar Jackson is the NFL MVP. IT’s OVER pic.twitter.com/5rtRBkHKSL — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) December 31, 2023

Lamar Jackson didn’t stop there. Just 6 days later, in a game against another contender for the #1 seed in the AFC, the Ravens’ QB solidified his NFL MVP argument, dismantling the Dolphins with 5 touchdown passes and a perfect passer rating on the day.

Due to the stellar performances against two of the teams that are considered Super Bowl contenders, Jackson is now the heavy favorite to win MVP, and it appears that there won’t be anyone to catch him during the Week 18 slate. He is currently sitting at -10000 at BetOnline, with the next closest competitor being listed at +1600.

It is likely that Jackson misses Week 18 altogether, given that the Ravens have already secured the top spot in the conference. They are underdogs against the Steelers this weekend, with Pittsburgh getting a 4-point edge as of Tuesday morning.

There are only four names listed on the MVP board entering the final week of the NFL season. Jackson is of course the far and away front-runner, and Dak Prescott is the one sitting at +1600. Purdy (+2500) and Allen (+2800) round out what is left of the entire list.