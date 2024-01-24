American Football

How To Bet On Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs In Maryland – MD Sports Betting Sites

Olly Taliku
Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens pic 1

We are just weeks away from the Super Bowl this season and ahead of the Championship round this weekend, we have all the information you need to bet on Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs in Maryland using our carefully selected sportsbook picks.

Top 5 Maryland Sports Betting Sites For Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs

List Of The Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites For NFL

  1. BetOnline – $1000 welcome bonus for new players
  2. Everygame – Deep NFL markets and strong customer loyalty rewards
  3. Bovada – Welcome bonuses for crypto and USD customers
  4. BetNow – NFL specialists along with a generous welcome offer
  5. MyBookie – Competitive odds for all game and futures markets

How To Bet On Ravens vs Chiefs In Maryland TODAY

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Ravens vs Chiefs bets
Latest Maryland Sports Betting Update

Sports betting in Maryland was legalised in 2021, so fans looking to bet on this weekend’s action need not worry about the restrictions from the state. However, for the sportsbooks featured in this article all allow for seamless wagering no matter which state you reside in.

Ahead of this weekend’s massive Championship round clash in Baltimore, football markets are available to everyone to access even if they reside in a restricted state, such as Texas.

All the sportsbooks listed above operate offshore, which allows for a variety of unique benefits aside from the absence of geographical restrictions. In particular, the sign-up process is made simple by the absence of ‘Know Your Customer’ checks, meaning you just need an email and a password in mind.

Add to that exclusive markets such as college football player props – which can’t be accessed on traditional sites – and those of you in Maryland can expect to find an all-encompassing betting experience for the clash between Houston and Baltimore.

NFL Ravens vs Chiefs Odds: Championship Round Betting With BetOnline

There are lots of betting options for the NFL Championship round games – you can find a selection below, plus you can see our full Ravens vs Chiefs picks & predictions here for example.

Moneyline Betting

The NFL Playoff Championship round gets going with the Kansas City Chiefs on the road to face the Baltimore Ravens. The Moneyline betting is when you place a bet on a team to win the game. In this case, the Ravens are clear favourites to win at -200, so a $100 bet on them at those odds returns a $50.00 profit.

If you fancy the upset though – a $100 bet on the Chiefs at +165 will profit $165.

  • Kansas City Chiefs +165
  • Baltimore Ravens -200

Over/Under

The over/under market is based on how many points will be scored in the game – by both teams combined. The total with BetOnline sits at 44.5 points and -110 on both under or over.

So, just decide if you think there will be more (or less) than 44.5 points scored in the game.

For example, a $100 bet on Over 44.5 points will profit $90.91.

  • Over 44.5 -110
  • Under 44.5 -110

Handicap Betting

With the opening Championship game looking one sided in the market, the handicap betting option is sure to be popular.

This market is designed to even things out in games where one side is favored but giving the sides a fake points head start or deficit.

For example – you can bet on the Chiefs with a +3.5 points start at -110, where a $100 bet here would profit $90.90.

  • Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) -110
  • Kansas City Chiefs (+3.5) -110

Note: All odds on this page are subject to change.

Baltimore Ravens Vs Kansas City Chiefs Odds

  • Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs: +155 | Baltimore Ravens: -185
  • Point Spread: Chiefs (+3.5) -115 | Ravens (-3.5) -105
  • Total Points: Over 44.5 110 | Under 44.5 -110
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
