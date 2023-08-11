La Liga giants Atletico Madrid have signed a multi-year partnership with newly-launched Saudi Arabian airline Riyadh Air. It is Riyadh Air’s first sports sponsorship since its official launch on March 12, 2023.

Riyadh Air will be the main sponsor and the official airline partner of the 11-time Spanish champions. The front side of Los Rojiblancos’ jersey will carry Riyadh Air’s logo, majorly increasing brand awareness. Riyadh Air expects to launch operations in 2025 and aims to serve as many as 100 million patrons by 2030.

Atletico Madrid announce Riyadh Air as their main sponsor. Brand new Saudi airline won’t actually start any flights until 2025.✈️ pic.twitter.com/KF8lYcqKqD — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 10, 2023

Atletico Madrid “delighted” with Riyadh Air partnership

According to industry insiders 2Playbook, Riyadh Air has signed a four-year deal with Los Colchoneros and will pay them €40 million ($43.99 million)/year over the course of their partnership.

Announcing the new partnership, Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil said on Thursday (August 10):

“We are delighted to welcome Riyadh Air as our new main sponsor of the club. This partnership signifies a great opportunity to offer better experiences to our fans around the world and I am confident that this alliance with Riyadh Air will elevate our club to new heights.

Tony Douglas, who is the CEO of the Riyadh-based startup, also expressed his excitement after striking a deal with one of Europe’s biggest clubs, Atletico Madrid.

Douglas stated:

“It is an incredibly exciting day for Riyadh Air as we enter into a long-term partnership with Atlético de Madrid, one of Europe’s greatest clubs, to become their main and official airline partner.

“We believe that this partnership is a perfect match, as both Riyadh Air and Atletico share a commitment to excellence and a passion for connecting people and cultures around the world. This airline created global waves when we recently launched our stunning livery and with this partnership, once again we are surprising the world as we move towards our maiden flight in 2025. We look forward to working closely with our friends at Atlético de Madrid to deliver innovative and exciting experiences for football fans and travelers.”

Riyadh Air joins the privileged company of legendary Middle Eastern carriers Emirates and Etihad

By signing a sponsorship deal with Atletico Madrid, Riyadh Air has joined the elite company of Emirates and Etihad to sponsor major European soccer clubs. Emirates, which recently signed an extension with Arsenal, also sponsors multiple-time European champions Real Madrid and AC Milan. Etihad, on the other hand, is the main sponsor of reigning European champions Manchester City.