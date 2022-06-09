Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 11/1 Nations League Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Northern Ireland will look to put their first win on the board in the new UEFA Nations League campaign against Kosovo, with Ian Baraclough’s side continuing to struggle on the international stage.

Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Bet Builder Free Bet

Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Bet Builder Tips

Shayne Lavery to Score Anytime @ 15/4 on bet365

23-year-old Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery has been one of the few bright spots for Northern Ireland throughout their struggles since Michael O’Neill’s departure from Windsor Park.

The former Linfield man netted eight goals in 20 starts for the Tangerines this season, and has earned the trust of boss Ian Baraclough despite veteran Kyle Lafferty challenging Lavery for a spot up front.

His last goal for his country came against Lithuania in a 4-1 victory during the 2022 World Cup qualifiers back in September, and it’s fair to say the striker is due a goal at this rate. At 15/4, we feel there is good value in Lavery to find the back of the net if he makes the starting XI.

Over 2 Cards Shown for Both Teams Combined @ 1/3 on bet365

Danish referee Jakob Kehlet will officiate Thursday evening’s encounter in Prishtine, Kosovo, and has averaged 0.13 red cards and 3.45 yellow cards per game across his career.

Northern Ireland have been shown at least two bookings in their last three games across all competitions, whilst Kosovo are fresh off the back of two red cards in the same fixture against Greece last Sunday.

Additionally, Kosovo have been shown at least two cards in their last eight encounters from October 2021 to present. We’re tipping Kehlet to show at least two bookings at the Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri.

Northern Ireland to Win @ 11/4 on bet365

As our final selection for Thursday evening’s bet builder, we’re going with Northern Ireland to end their ice-cold streak of three games without victory and take three points back home to Belfast.

This will be the first time in the pair’s history that they will meet on the pitch, and it looks to be a somewhat even matchup heading into the showdown.

Kosovo began their Nations League campaign with an impressive 2-0 win against Cyprus and will aim to bounce back following their defeat at home to Greece – however Northern Ireland’s quality should prevail on the day.

Kosovo vs Northern Ireland Bet Builder – 11/1 @ bet365

